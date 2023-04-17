That’s because the Local Control and Accountability Plan will map out how SFUSD serves its highest-need students: English language learners, foster and homeless youth and socioeconomically disadvantaged students.
Districts receive more state funding based on these groups, meaning more resources are allocated to schools that have the most high-needs students. This model is called the Local Control Funding Formula, or LCFF.
When former Gov. Jerry Brown signed this new funding model into law in 2013, replacing a 40-year system, he declared that the dramatic shift in funding would allow schools to target investment where it was needed most.
“The theory was, if you take off constraints on funding and increase the amount of funding districts get for students who are more expensive to serve and have a higher level of need, (school districts) would use the LCAP process to determine what students need to thrive, and then spend the (LCFF) money to meet that desire,” said Heather Hough, executive director of the Center for Education Policy Analysis at Stanford University.
But, because the LCAP requires no additional oversight and has no uniform reporting requirements, the program has faced criticism from policy makers and researchers alike. Districts have been found to spread funds evenly throughout rather than direct it to its highest-needs schools, and some districts have been sued over misuse of LCFF funds.
More than half of SFUSD’s student population is identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged — characterized as qualifying for free or reduced lunch and having parents who did not receive a high school diploma, according to the California Department of Education. SFUSD also has a growing number of homeless students, even in the midst of a sharp decline in enrollment.
And schools in The City that serve students identified as high-needs learners have suffered budget cuts.
Mission Local reported that at Cleveland Elementary, where the student body is majority Latinx and Filipinx, "SFUSD’s budget office advised them to cut three classroom teachers and make combination classes," or a classroom with multiple grade levels and one instructor. Additionally, language immersion classes are being consolidated or cut completely throughout the district.
This academic year, nearly 15,000 English learner students are enrolled in the district — with the highest percentage being Spanish speakers (57%), followed by Cantonese (22%), Mandarin (4%) and Arabic (2%) speakers.
These students are considered high-need under the funding formula, and the state adjusts its spending by the amount of such students in a district. Of SFUSD’s approximately $1.1 billionoperating budget, more than half comes from LCFF funds.
SFUSD will host a series of town halls in the coming weeks to develop its next LCAP - meetings that are, technically speaking, the only oversight SFUSD’s LCAP will receive.
After the community engagement process, the superintendent and his staff will develop a budget proposal based on the LCAP, including funding the district can expect from the state and other sources. The Board of Education will review the proposal in June and ultimately decide whether or not to approve or amend it.
Every school district is required to engage their community in the LCAP process, district spokesperson Laura Dudnick confirmed; but once that ends, and the board of education adopts the plan, oversight in “the formal sense does not exist,” Hough said.
Legislators and activists have noted this lack of transparency and oversight, leading to the funding formula’s redesign under Gov. Gavin Newsom, that will go into effect in the next academic year.
And although community engagement is a critical requirement, “authentic stakeholder engagement has been one of the hardest things to achieve” when considering the state’s landmark funding formula, Hough said, adding that “there have been challenges in using those tools in ways that meet the spirit of the law.”