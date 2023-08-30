Students on their first day of school at Aptos Middle School

Students on their first day of school at Aptos Middle School in San Francisco on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The big question looming over the future of San Francisco public schools this summer was whether or not the district would close or merge schools as it nears bankruptcy due to a melange of low enrollment, fiscal mismanagement and educator vacancies.

This week, the answer remained unclear. On Tuesday, dozens of teachers packed a Board of Education meeting where staff discussed the grim reality of an impending fiscal cliff.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey