The big question looming over the future of San Francisco public schools this summer was whether or not the district would close or merge schools as it nears bankruptcy due to a melange of low enrollment, fiscal mismanagement and educator vacancies.
This week, the answer remained unclear. On Tuesday, dozens of teachers packed a Board of Education meeting where staff discussed the grim reality of an impending fiscal cliff.
Board President Kevine Boggess said that the district will not pursue closures at this time, but Superintendent Matt Wayne said that drastic changes must be made to keep that promise.
“We have bright spots, but in terms of our system as a whole, we’re really just limping along,” Wayne said. “The system isn’t working.”
The tense meeting came just a day after a scathing report by the teachers’ union alleged decades of financial mismanagement by the district. The report cited increased administrative spending, contracting with expensive outside consultants and needless short-term borrowing practices that cost the district millions.
“If the district’s finances were managed differently, SFUSD could pay competitive wages that would attract and retain staff as nearby districts are doing,” union president Cassondra Curiel said at a press conference Tuesday. “Instead, our schools continue to go understaffed, and students continue to pay the price of SFUSD’s debt addiction, administrative bloat, resource mismanagement and expensive contracts with unreliable consultants.”
Commissioner Matt Alexander thanked the union for its report, released on Monday, and said the Tuesday discussion is “not starting at the worst case scenario.”
“(Closing schools) is the last item on the list,” he said.
Alexander and Commissioner Mark Sanchez, both former educators, criticized the administrative bloat — where executive directors are paid six figures and above — as a driving force behind the district’s inability to pay teachers incentive salaries, which start at roughly $60k.
SFUSD employees also blamed the lack of educators on an abundance of high-level central office positions.
“Let’s try a year without any director or executive director in their title and see how that goes. Or maybe we can do a year without high-priced consultants. We could actually give everybody their paychecks correctly and on time and see if that helps with retention,” SFUSD School Site Chef Josh Davidson said at the Tuesday meeting.
Many of the issues raised in the district’s presentation have long plagued San Francisco’s public school system: enrollment has been declining steadily since 2019, and a payroll system has been docking employees’ checks since January 2022. Hundreds of classrooms began the academic year without certified staff this year, last year and the year before.
“It’s my third year beginning the school year like this,” Union President Cassondra Curiel said. “We know that there are many steps to take ahead of any discussion around (school) closures. That conversation should not lead to this level of anxiety before we know the district has looked inside its own house to correct its problems.”
Severe understaffing has put teachers and paraeducators in increasingly difficult positions, highlighted by the many speakers of the night and Wayne himself, who noted that principals often covered classes when he visited school sites.
Grattan Elementary Paraeducator Eisa Al-Shamma said they had to work hours without pay and were pressured by the district “to lie to families” — thousands of minutes on their caseload were not served in two years of teaching due to staffing shortages at Grattan.
A special education teacher, who asked to be anonymous for fear of job loss, also told the Examiner that she worked throughout the summer to make up for missed teaching minutes — a requirement by law — so the district would not be sued.
Bernice Casey, a parent of a Buena Vista Horace Mann student, said she and others had brought complaints to the district for years with no acknowledgment.
“I don’t trust any of the data presented,” she said at the meeting. “Very little has changed. When you’re talking about making changes… all of you voted for millions of dollars to be spent on contracts that didn’t happen. You already made damages to the district, and now you’re saying, ‘believe us this time?’”
While no action was taken at the Tuesday meeting, the groundwork was put in place for what will promise to be a series of lengthy discussions by commissioners and staff regarding the district’s paramount issues.
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning, Superintendent Wayne said, " the district would have to“make some tough decisions in the coming months, and all the options are on the table. There will be many opportunities to discuss, and we are going to start with a set of guiding principles,” he said.
Wayne added that community engagement would be integral to any decision moving forward — “These are major decisions, and it will not be an easy or simple process, and we are committed to making sure that you have the information you need so that you can share your thoughts with us.”
The teachers’ union and other labor unions are also negotiating their next contracts, a process which began in March.