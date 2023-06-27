SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne

SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne said the district has "made progress in addressing (its) structural deficit, (but) SFUSD is not immune to the enrollment decline experienced across the state."

The San Francisco Unified School District uncovered an apparent staffing contradiction as it prepared its budget for the 2023-24 school year: SFUSD employs more teachers per student than most school districts in the state, due in part to declining enrollment.

This fact turns a long-standing narrative of severe understaffing in The City’s public schools on its head. Earlier this month, a civil grand jury found that SFUSD lacks enough credentialed teachers — and the union that represents district educators and staff has expressed a dire state of understaffing and overworked employees throughout its labor negotiations that began in March.

