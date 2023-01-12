What practices should the San Francisco Board of Education cease or continue to achieve its ambitious student outcomes goals? SFUSD commissioners discussed this question in a workshop during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, setting the tone for district governance in 2023.
The board of education vowed to devote at least 50% of its meetings each month to student outcomes beginning this year. In October 2022, commissioners unanimously approved a goals framework and laid out its five-year plan: improve third grade reading literacy and eighth grade math proficiency rates by a 20% margin by October 2027, and have 70% of its high school seniors “college or career ready,” as defined by the California Department of Education, by June 2027.
These goals for reading, math and college readiness are intended to dually boost student achievement and school district accountability. With the intention in place, AJ Crabill, director of governance of the Council of the Great City Schools who was hired by the district to facilitate the workshop, said it’s now time to discuss concrete steps to achieve those goals.
“You talked the talk, (this workshop) is about walking the walk,” Crabill told the seven commissioners.
But the board differed on how, when and where to conduct those discussions. This is the second student outcomes workshop since the adoption of the new framework. Workshops are designated as the board’s opportunity to discuss in-depth one or two topics related to student outcomes.
But Commissioner Alida Fisher, who joined the board for the first time on Tuesday after narrowly defeating Mayor London Breed’s appointee Ann Hsu in the November 2022 election, argued against the structure of the workshops.
“I wasn’t part of the roll call vote for the rules; otherwise, I would’ve voted no,” said Fisher. “I would like to strenuously push back in turning one of our (monthly) meetings into workshops. I think we owe it to the public to be able to comment at every single one of our meetings, on every single item.”
In response, Crabill said that public comment at meetings does not serve as meaningful engagement, especially for achieving student outcomes such as improved literacy.
“It will never be. It’s a one-way dialogue,” he said.
Commissioner Lisa Weissman-Ward said she appreciates the workshop format and spending half of the meeting discussing student outcomes.
Under Crabill’s direction, the board is aiming to put politics aside to achieve education goals by clarifying priorities, monitoring progress, aligning resources and communicating results — the ‘four essential behaviors for effective governance,’ according to the Council of the Great City Schools.
“The purpose of the board meeting is to conduct the work of the board, per the law. We have to do this together, in public, properly noticed so everyone has access to it. We will not be in a position to talk about monitoring if we’re not sitting around a table,” Weissman-Ward said.
She noted the board and district staff should be looking for other ways to engage the community, but argued that the workshop method allows the board to clarify priorities and monitor progress.
“I’ve found them to be useful, comprehensive and allow us to engage with one another in meaningful ways, and that is what we’re supposed to be doing at these board meetings,” she said.
Superintendent Matt Wayne added that the board has “not done its job in ensuring that parents and community members feel that they’re authentically engaged.... We don’t currently have a system for that.”
The framework specifies it’s the superintendent’s responsibility to achieve student literacy and aptitude goals, after which the board shifts to an oversight role. Commissioners were given hypothetical data and scenarios, or “fictional roleplay,” said Crabill. Actual recommendations on curriculum implementation, educator training methods or other necessary steps the district needs to take to reach literacy goals were not discussed during the two-hour workshop.