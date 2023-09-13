Dan Kryston Memorial Theater

The Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of The Arts, pictured above on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, was earmarked to receive $100 million from a 2016 bond that was ultimately never allocated. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A billion-dollar bond to upgrade The City's schools could appear on the March ballot, but Board of Education commissioners say they will have to address previous bonds' shortcomings before this one is finalized in order to gain voters' trust.

The district began examining schools for the bond sites for the purpose of this bond 18 months ago, identifying Rooftop Elementary and Middle School's Mayeda campus, Mission High School, Balboa High School, Everett Middle School and George Moscone Elementary School — all projects deferred from a 2016 bond — as needing improvements the most.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey