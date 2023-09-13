A billion-dollar bond to upgrade The City's schools could appear on the March ballot, but Board of Education commissioners say they will have to address previous bonds' shortcomings before this one is finalized in order to gain voters' trust.
The district began examining schools for the bond sites for the purpose of this bond 18 months ago, identifying Rooftop Elementary and Middle School's Mayeda campus, Mission High School, Balboa High School, Everett Middle School and George Moscone Elementary School — all projects deferred from a 2016 bond — as needing improvements the most.
The fact that some projects on next year's list contain backlogged projects from a $744 million bond that passed in 2016 have left some, including commissioners, uneasy.
"We have to be crystal clear and very transparent," Commissioner Jenny Lam said. "We've made promises that weren't realized. We cannot continue going down this path, that's how we eroded trust and transparency."
The Board of Education adopted a facilities master plan in May that dictates where 2024 bond funds will be directed. Associate Superintendent of Operations Dawn Kamalanathan said at Tuesday's board meeting that the plan was crafted "in direct response to overwhelming feedback from parents," and addresses the need for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air ventilation, or HVAC systems, in all schools.
"Every school needs work done. And every teacher and student has been at a school where bond work has been done," said United Educators of San Francisco President Cassondra Curiel at the Tuesday meeting.
Funds from the 2016 bond allowed SFUSD to renovate 14 libraries and 16 kitchens, remove 22 portable classrooms, and add 44 new classrooms at various school sites.The biggest project under the 2016 bond is continued construction on a new school in Mission Bay, set to open in August 2025.
But San Francisco has the oldest school buildings west of the Mississippi, and major problems have followed the 2016 bond's passage. Buena Vista Horace Mann School, a century-old facility, saw numerous problems including electrical shocks to students from faulty wiring, lead in drinking water fountains and collapsed ceilings. In 2021, a gas leak forced an evacuation.
Supervisor Hillary Ronen, whose district includes the school, requested a hearing and the school board agreed to allocate up to $40 million of 2016 bond funds to renovate the school.
SFUSD also pledged $100 million toward construction of the SFUSD Arts Center and the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts. The school district adjusted the cost to complete the project to $400 million.
John Dutch, the district construction program manager hired in May, said the first projects on the docket would be unfinished commitments from the 2016 project. But the new bond does not include money for the construction of a new arts school promised to voters seven years ago.
Kamalanathan, the associate superintendent, said the district "should do a bond every five or seven years" to keep up with maintenance needs, but SFUSD has a major teacher shortage and declining student enrollment, which could dampen voters' attitudes toward new and upgraded facilities.
Executive Director of the San Francisco Labor Council Kim Tavaglione voiced her concern over ongoing labor negotiations at the Tuesday meeting.
"The shortage of teachers right now is ridiculous, and once negotiations are settled, it would help alleviate that (shortage). Settle those contracts so we can get on with what needs to be done, namely, the bond," she said.
Still, teachers and commissioners are cautiously optimistic about the bond, and recognize how sorely needed the money is.
"We have a $6 billion need (for facilities maintenance and modernization) … even at the lower amount, this is the highest bond we'd ever put on the ballot," Commissioner Mark Sanchez, who has served through the passage of at least three bonds, said Tuesday.
Curiel said that the teachers' union backs the measure and wants to help it pass, while also calling for a concrete plan and "more details up front."
The next two months will focus on outreach on school sites and communities. The school board will receive an update on Nov. 14, which is when they would approve or amend the bond.
The bond must be approved and finalized by Dec. 8 to qualify for a March 2024 ballot.