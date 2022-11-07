where's the money

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD's main office at 555 Franklin Street and blocked traffic on Franklin Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 Craig Lee, SF Examiner

S.F. Unified superintendent Matt Wayne declared a state of emergency over the technological issues occurring in the district payroll software in a press conference Monday.

The problems — which are "bigger than originally anticipated," according to the district's press release — include blank checks issued to teachers, lost sick days and mistakenly dropped insurance.

SFUSD teachers rally against Empower payroll software contract

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protested in front of SFUSD's main office at 555 Franklin Street Wednesday afternoon, calling for the cancellation of the $16.8 million Empower payroll software contract, which has led to hundreds of issues in teacher and staff paychecks, including some not getting paid at all.

