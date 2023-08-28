used presser

Rudy Gonzales speaks at a United Educators of San Francisco press conference on Monday, August 28. 

Allyson Aleksey/The Examiner

Overpaid administrators, flawed payroll policies, and dilapidated facilities are preventing the San Francisco Unified School District from hiring qualified teachers, leaving schools with more than 600 staff vacancies at the start of the academic year, according to the union representing The City's public school educators.

These are just a few issues outlined in a report released Monday from the United Educators of San Francisco alleging that SFUSD has long mishandled money leaving schools hamstrung for cash as they enter a new academic year.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey