Overpaid administrators, flawed payroll policies, and dilapidated facilities are preventing the San Francisco Unified School District from hiring qualified teachers, leaving schools with more than 600 staff vacancies at the start of the academic year, according to the union representing The City's public school educators.
These are just a few issues outlined in a report released Monday from the United Educators of San Francisco alleging that SFUSD has long mishandled money leaving schools hamstrung for cash as they enter a new academic year.
In response to a June civil jury report that found 25% of staff are not qualified to teach, SFUSD Spokesperson Laura Dudnick told The Examiner that the superintendent, administration, and Board of Education are attempting to address pandemic-related issues related to staffing shortages.
But the union claimed that the problem extends far beyond the pandemic: The report stated that the school district has mishandled funds for decades and that neither the national teacher shortage, budget deficit, nor the pandemic are to blame.
"If the district's finances were managed differently, SFUSD could pay competitive wages that would attract and retain staff as nearby districts are doing," union president Cassondra Curiel said at a a press conference. "Instead, our schools continue to go understaffed, and students continue to pay the price of SFUSD's debt addiction, administrative bloat, resource mismanagement and expensive contracts with unreliable consultants."
In response to the union report published on Monday, SFUSD's communications team wrote in an email that the district "remains focused on the critical work of responsibly managing district resources."
"The district appreciates its labor partners shedding light on these important concerns. SFUSD is reviewing the report," officials said.
A 2022 report commissioned by Supervisor Hillary Ronen and School Board Commissioner Matt Alexander outlined administrative bloat in the district. The report found that SFUSD had added 135 upper management positions since 2009, which include deputy assistant superintendents, education policy analysts and directors.
Meanwhile, SFUSD went from "historically [starting] the school year with 99% positions filled," according to District Communications Director Hong Mei Pang, to 350 vacancies in 2021, 464 teacher openings last year and 603 classroom vacancies this year.
Curiel said that "SFUSD's increased central office spending" on upper management positions occurred even as attendance and enrollment — metrics the state uses to fund public school districts — remained flat and declined, respectively.
The district's beleaguered payroll system continues to cause headaches among staff, which dampens interest from prospective employees, the civil grand jury report noted.
Ex // Top Stories
The woman had her 2-year-old child with her when she was arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs
Burning Man opens Sunday in Nevada's Black Rock City
Veterans back a bill to decriminalize and say the drugs saved their lives, but some doctors are hesitant as research is limited
It's not just teachers that go without paychecks. Secretary-Treasurer of Building Trades Rudy Gonzales said some of his union members have still not been paid. The San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council represents 32 construction unions in the Bay Area and Gonzales estimates that "there are only 70 construction craft workers maintaining and serving this entire district," and some have not been paid in nearly two years.
"Our members show up every single day. If this were the private sector, we would've been on strike a long time ago," he said. "But we care about our kids. We care about the children of this district. We'll continue to press on and are in this fight with the (teachers' union)."
The district plans to present voters with a $1 billion general obligation bond next year that would prioritize renovations of dilapidated facilities, although school communities have voiced frustration over unkept promises from previous million-dollar bonds.
SFUSD parent Bernice Casey said teachers have gone beyond their duty to serve students. He has one child enrolled at Buena Vista Horace Mann, which grappled with multiple facility issues like gas leaks, lead in water pipes and failing ceilings, during the last academic year.
"For the past eight years, families, students and staff have been organized at Buena Vista to ensure that it is a safe place to both learn and work. Our community has asked the district to stop neglecting our school and schools like it," she said.
Parents filed multiple Williams Complaints alleging unsafe learning environments in previous years. In response to parents and mounting complaints, Casey said district management noted that "they do not have the resources to repair or maintain" her child's school building.
"We did not have to get to this point," she said.
The school district will outline how it's nearing a fiscal cliff at a board of education meeting on Tuesday night, and teachers' union representatives also plan to speak.
Teachers' contracts expired in June and labor negotiations between the teachers' union and district are ongoing. A bargaining meeting was scheduled for Monday night, Curiel said.
She added that union members negotiated with district leaders "all last semester" but that a deal was not reached in May before the end of the 2022-23 academic year.