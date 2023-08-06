1331601006
Artificial intelligence is being introduced into San Francisco classrooms to bridge pandemic-era learning loss, but debates over ethics and efficacy muddy the waters.

The emerging technology has made incredible strides at a breakneck pace, predicting sports playoffs, passing the bar and even outperforming Univiersity of California students on standardized tests.

