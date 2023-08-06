Artificial intelligence is being introduced into San Francisco classrooms to bridge pandemic-era learning loss, but debates over ethics and efficacy muddy the waters.
The emerging technology has made incredible strides at a breakneck pace, predicting sports playoffs, passing the bar and even outperforming Univiersity of California students on standardized tests.
But concerns over the safety and security of AI have dominated headlines in recent months, with experts and even AI tech leaders warning of the threats it poses to human existence.
Still, the promise of AI in education is hard to ignore. It’s being used to create study guides, streamline classwork, assist with note taking, and more. So it’s no surprise that a slew of San Francisco-based companies jumped at the chance to gauge teachers’ and students’ perspectives on artificial intelligence in the classroom before the fall semester begins.
Like the broader conversation around AI, the results are widely conflicting, reflecting a digital and moral divide.
San Francisco-based education software company Clever surveyed teachers in June and found that half of them expressed concern that AI will make their jobs more challenging within three years.
These teachers are not trained in using the technology, while their students have already adapted. According to the survey, 96% of teachers have not received professional development or AI training.
“AI is changing the way we approach education, and this shift is happening faster than most people realize,” said Clever CEO Trish Sparks.
But pop into a Bay Area high school classroom, and the pace of change is slow — especially in math and science classes.
Piedmont High School science teacher Jon Savage said he doesn’t have a use for content generators such as ChatGPT, the most commonly used AI tool among teenagers.
“The reason being that most of my classes are either memorization-based, like anatomy, or skill-based in terms of chemistry and physiology,” he said.
Savage said he noticed it used as “a shortcut” in his classes or other subjects.
“I teach a particular method in class and then give supporting methods,” he said. “Now, there’s more than one way to solve a problem, but when a student does something really out of the ordinary, that’s a red flag for me.”
A national survey of teenagers suggests that students look at AI as a Cliff Notes-like resource — it found that 60% of teens consider using AI for schoolwork as cheating.
“The goal is to teach the kids how to apply (information) to unique situations, which ChatGPT doesn’t do,” Savage said.
That’s why Jay Russell, a San Francisco-based SAT and ACT tutor, said he still uses pen and paper with his students over the nascent technology.
“Academia, especially high school, is not so much about the content produced but about showing you have the capabilities to do so,” he said. “Even if a program can create something passable, that’s not helping the student much.”
But employees at Quizlet, a San Francisco-based education company that operates an AI-powered tutor, see it differently.
The company hopes to close the learning loss associated with the pandemic at $35 a year — a fraction of the cost of a San Francisco tutor, which can run $100 per one-hour session.
“Students are able to engage with an AI study coach that helps evaluate ways for learners to improve their study habits, whether it’s suggesting they shift the time of day they study or extend their study sessions,” said Nitin Gupta, Quizlet VP of product management.
To address learning loss, the AI tutor is reportedly helping students go beyond memorization and achieve deeper levels of learning. However, Gupta recognizes that generative AI is still in its early stages — which means everyone is in the process of fully understanding it.
“There’s no question that in-person learning is the ideal, (but) AI is here to stay,” he said.
The technology is also proving useful for college students such as Sam Clement, who studies applied mathematics at UC Berkeley. He said he’s used Quizlet, ChatGPT and other AI tools extensively — and so have most of his peers.
“For my math classes, I’ve used ChatGPT as a 24/7 genius tutor to outline, explain, and re-explain very complicated mathematical concepts,” he said. “I love the technology and don’t think its benefits to the classroom have been fully discovered yet.”
But despite the conflicting opinions, there’s no arguing that AI is more than a passing fad.
“For the sake of future generations, I hope most teachers embrace AI. It’s not going anywhere, and eventually, every student will be able to access it,” Clement said. “I don’t think anyone has the answers for how AI will change education across the world, but I’m excited to see what happens and optimistic for future generations that can, hopefully, learn better than those before them.”