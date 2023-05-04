22657380_web1_200910-SFE-sfsu_1

San Francisco State University is offering free and discounted courses to those affected by mass layoffs in the Bay Area tech industry as well as other sectors.

 examiner file

San Francisco State University is responding to recent layoffs in the Bay Area by offering free or discounted summer courses to those impacted.

Those recently laid off can apply for one free course and one course at a 50% discount through SFSU’s College of Professional and Global Education. Interested students can apply for summer courses in general education online classes, as well as certificates in paralegal studies, human resource management and project management.

