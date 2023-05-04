San Francisco State University is responding to recent layoffs in the Bay Area by offering free or discounted summer courses to those impacted.
Those recently laid off can apply for one free course and one course at a 50% discount through SFSU’s College of Professional and Global Education. Interested students can apply for summer courses in general education online classes, as well as certificates in paralegal studies, human resource management and project management.
The initiative, launched under the moniker “Courses for Careers,” aims to help professionals explore alternative careers and prepare them for the job application process. To be eligible, you will need to provide proof of an unemployment claim or a notice of layoff to the university.
The tech industry has born the brunt of mass layoffs in The City. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies in San Francisco were laid off in January alone, The Examiner’s Benjamin Pimentel reported.
Earlier this year, Salesforce announced that it would slash 10% of its workforce or roughly 8,000 jobs, while Microsoft announced that it was laying off at least 10,000 employees. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Cisco Systems and Amazon have all reported layoffs this year, and biotech company Emerald Cloud Labs said it planned to permanently close its South San Francisco facility, The Mercury News reported.
Ex // Top Stories
Another Planet Entertainment and the Nasser family say nonprofit Castro Theatre Conservancy lacks the funding to take on an aging theater
First Republic Bank was taken over by California financial regulators and sold to the Wall Street giant as another Bay Area bank failed.
Patrica Farrell was last seen at her residence, which is on the 400 block of Huron Avenue, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday
But tech isn’t the only industry to experience mass layoffs. The Conference Board Job Loss Risk Index reported in April that transportation, warehousing and construction are at the greatest risk of job loss this year nationwide.
Jobs in human resources have an increasingly positive outlook for 2023 and beyond, according to a 2023 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise study.
And paralegals, or legal assistants, continue to be in high demand — projected job growth for paralegals is 12% from 2018 to 2028. Palo Alto and San Francisco are both listed in the top 10 best cities for the paralegal profession, according to the digital recruitment agency Zippia.
“Given the national and local need for paralegals, I think we will continue to see a high need for well-educated paralegals who can take on a substantial role in a legal office,” said Margaret Phillips, associate professor and director of paralegal studies at Daemen College in New York.
“No question our economy has been hit hard, and the job market will be very competitive, for students in all courses of study,” said Emily Allen-Hornblower, associate professor of classical studies at Rutgers University. “Those who have solid training in the humanities, along with the strong writing and communication skills that come with it, should do well.”