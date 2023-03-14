sfusd protest feb 2023

Members of the teachers union United Educators of San Francisco protest short staffing and other disputes with SFUSD in February.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Why can’t we get paid?

That’s the question San Francisco teachers are asking as their union and the school district begin negotiations for wage increases.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Ex // Top Stories