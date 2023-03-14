Why can’t we get paid?
That’s the question San Francisco teachers are asking as their union and the school district begin negotiations for wage increases.
The 70-member bargaining team representing the United Educators of San Francisco’s is the largest in USEF's history — and includes paraeducators, social workers, nurses, and other employees working together to create a uniform proposal.
But on day one of bargaining, the San Francisco Unified School District announced it will consider pouring more money into the payroll system that left thousands unpaid or underpaid.
The district said that the Board of Education would vote to allocate an additional $5.1 million into fixing the EMpower system on Tuesday. If approved, the district will have poured over $30 million into the system — $16.8 million in the initial contract, plus $8.8 million the school board approved in December to remedy issues it caused.
Teachers have endured over a year of pay and benefit errors due to faulty payroll system EMpower, which replaced a 17-year old payroll system in January.
System errors subsequently led to tax filing issues this year. The San Francisco Unified School District did not file three quarterly wage reports with the state in 2022, the district confirmed in a press release on March 7 ahead of bargaining, although state taxes were withheld from employees’ checks. There is no clear correlation between the tax filing error and the EMpower system, Superintendent Matt Wayne said.
“SFUSD is undertaking accountability measures to ensure this does not happen again. We are urgently working to rectify this error and the possible cascading impacts for employees,” Wayne said in a statement.
The State Employment Development Department is currently working with the Franchise Tax Board to process the filing and reconcile inaccurate filings. The district also encouraged staff “to review their W-2s as soon as possible.”
In a letter to Superintendent Wayne, union president Cassondra Curiel said that the district should provide one hour of personalized tax consultation for every union member by the first week of April, and “a clear plan and timeframe for auditing a member’s pay for the past two years if they choose before the end of this school year.”
In addition to fixing the payroll problem, the union is also eyeing pay raises, living wages for paraeducators and support for district health aides and social workers.
In making demands, the union is "being mindful of how much money the district actually has," union spokesperson Amanda Hart told The Examiner on Friday.
"We know it's not enough to fix every problem," she said.
Two proposals were discussed on Monday, day one of the first week of bargaining.
Michelle Cody, union member and math teacher at Willie Brown Middle School, provided an update that evening on the union’s social media pages. Cody said that the union “intentionally did not agree to any ground rules, limiting what information we could share with our members and the public,” but added that both parties “are committed to not bargaining in secret.”
“We want an open process so everyone can participate,” she said.
And the avalanche of payroll system issues may be the catalyst for an unusually large bargaining unit — nearly 3,000 employees are impacted by the payroll system each week, and teachers are not the only ones to lose their pay over the past 14 months. Custodians, school healthcare and mental wellness coaches have received docked paychecks, too.
The union proposed that all members impacted by pay benefits or leave mistakes receive paid release time to remedy them — Cody said that “educators should not continue to use sick leave to correct employer-created payroll errors.”
The district must also address its vacancy issue and stop misusing social workers and nurses “for duties unrelated to their credentials and skills,” Cody said.
The union will continue to rally throughout weeklong bargaining talks — on March 18 union members will join the City College of San Francisco at Union Square; every morning next week, union members will picket at schools throughout the district “where union members will provide information to the (school) community about their demands, and issues specific to their school sites,” Hart said.
The next bargaining meeting will be held on March 20.