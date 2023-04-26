More money is trickling into the San Francisco Unified School District’s faulty payroll system, albeit a drop of cash compared to the wave of millions spent so far.
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Education voted to approve a contract amendment with SAP America, Inc., a software company that the district has worked with since 2018, to assist with its bungled payroll system EMPowerSF.
Since its rollout in January 2022, teachers have found their paychecks missing entire days of pay, retirement contributions deducted but not deposited in accounts, and more recently, errors in state tax filings.
Despite the bugs, this week's amendment approves an additional $43,000 to SAP — a small amount in comparison to the $30 million it has spent implementing, fixing and stabilizing the payroll software.
District employees have questioned why more money is needed to fix the system, as thousands of employees are still impacted each week, losing portions of their paycheck.
Ex // Top Stories
Garrett Doty faces aggravated battery and assault charges after he allegedly beat Don Carmignani with a metal pole on April 5
Police officers were set to remain on or near the campus for the remainder of the school day as a security measure
"This is not a moment, it's a movement," wrote LL Cool J in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning
But the district says it needs more data, and staff, to mend the problem. According to a dashboard that tracks payroll errors, the district will be establishing a timeline for fully fixing the payroll system “once we have more data on what it takes to resolve issues.”
The extra funds will allow SFUSD to assess how many supplement staff members it will need in human resources, technology and other departments to adequately fix the system, according to the contract.
On March 15, Board of Education commissioners approved an allocation of $5.1 million toward fixing EMPowerSF, and signaled that at least 40 more employees would be needed to move forward with the payroll system.
During that meeting, Candi Clark, chief executive of the Education Experts, an organization that provides finance solutions to educational agencies, told commissioners that there are 43 “essential positions that (the district needs) to have in place to continue to move forward with this system,” but that “(hiring) has been a challenge for a variety of different reasons.”
No public comment was received, and because the item was placed under the meeting’s consent calendar, there was no discussion between commissioners. As of press time, there is still no concrete date as to when the system will be fully fixed, leaving teachers in the lurch for the rest of the school year.