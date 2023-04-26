SFUSD teachers protest Empower

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protest in front of SFUSD's main office at 555 Franklin Street and blocked traffic on Franklin Street on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

More money is trickling into the San Francisco Unified School District’s faulty payroll system, albeit a drop of cash compared to the wave of millions spent so far.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Education voted to approve a contract amendment with SAP America, Inc., a software company that the district has worked with since 2018, to assist with its bungled payroll system EMPowerSF.

