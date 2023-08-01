The rise of e-commerce has been blamed for the closures of countless stores in the Bay Area and beyond, but one surprising trend challenges the idea that in-person shopping is entirely outmoded: San Francisco parents are still shopping for school supplies in-store.
Back-to-school shopping is often the second largest spending event for families after the holiday season, which is expected to reach $41.5 billion nationwide this year. Deloitte, an accounting firm in San Francisco, analyzed local shopping trends and found that 77% of surveyed parents prefer in-person shopping.
“Bay Area parents prefer to shop at mass market retailers for back-to-school, with one-third planning to spend most of their back-to-school budget there,” Deloitte Consulting Managing Director Karla Martin told The Examiner.
For these parents, in-person back-to-school shopping with their kids evokes a sense of nostalgia and tradition.
“Both my girls love doing back-to-school shopping at Target, so we did it even during the pandemic,” Anastasia Edel, parent of a UCSB student and high school junior, told the Examiner.
While the survey said most back-to-school shopping is done in late July and early August, some preferred to get it out the way earlier.
Christina Bevilacqua, mom of 12-year-old twins, told the Examiner that she decided to complete their shopping a month early — last year, she went late in the summer and said there wasn’t much to choose from.
“Our school sent out a required (supplies) list, and I wanted to be sure to take the kids to Target and allow them to pick from the shelves before they were wiped clean,” she said. “I know I’m not getting much on sale, but with twins, I need to get two of everything we need to be prepared for the school year.”
One caveat that pits e-commerce over in-person shopping is price: almost half surveyed said they often find lower prices online at mass retailers like Amazon.
“There is still evidence of economic headwinds, primarily in the hunt for best prices on back-to-school supplies and shopping earlier than usual,” Martin said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, the cost of school supplies — including stationary, clothing and technology — is up 23.9% from last year.
Bay Area parents will spend more this month on school supplies, children’s clothing and technology for the classroom than any other group. Locally, parents will spend $805 per child on back-to-school, a 35% increase compared to the national average of $597, Martin explained.
This is good news for struggling local commerce, but most surveyed parents anticipate a weakening economy in the next six months prompting them to search for marked-down prices.
Still, San Francisco parents are willing to shell out on technology.
“Priorities for parents in the Bay Area align with parents nationally, except — no surprise — when it comes to technology,” Martin said.
Half of Bay Area parents surveyed intend to shop for tech products, exceeding the national average of one-third. Martin added that this is consistent with trends in past
years and to be expected given the “tech-heavy nature of the Bay Area economy.”
San Francisco schools are also reflecting the nascent sectors of technology. At least 20% of parents said their children use artificial intelligence in the classroom, although a quarter disagrees that it is a positive tool in the classroom, according to the survey.
Martin said she, like other parents, will prioritize tech in her budget.
“As a parent myself, I’m getting the usual pressure from my kids to upgrade them to the latest and greatest tech. Like the parents in our survey, I’m currently in wait-and-see, but I’m sure I will end up splurging on at least one tech item,” Martin said.