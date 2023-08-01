Students with their parents walking to Lockwood Steam Academy Elementary School

Students and parents walk to Lockwood STEAM Academy on Tuesday, May 16. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The rise of e-commerce has been blamed for the closures of countless stores in the Bay Area and beyond, but one surprising trend challenges the idea that in-person shopping is entirely outmoded: San Francisco parents are still shopping for school supplies in-store.

Back-to-school shopping is often the second largest spending event for families after the holiday season, which is expected to reach $41.5 billion nationwide this year. Deloitte, an accounting firm in San Francisco, analyzed local shopping trends and found that 77% of surveyed parents prefer in-person shopping.

