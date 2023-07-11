California is considering adopting a new statewide math curriculum Wednesday, possibly ushering in sweeping changes for how students are taught mathematics.
The proposed framework discourages public schools from teaching algebra before high school, and veers from traditional methods like times table memorization and math drills in favor of weaving social justice and history lessons into math instruction.
But the framework, modeled off San Francisco’s Unified School District's own program, has been criticized by district leaders and others for being flawed and inequitable, especially for students who historically perform poorly on standardized math tests.
In June, Superintendent Matt Wayne said the district’s math curriculum “isn’t working.” A Stanford University study also found that Black and brown students were not meeting statewide testing standards after the district implemented the new curriculum.
"The latest evidence shows that discouraging algebra in 8th grade did not result in closing the gap for Black and brown students,” Supervisor Myrna Melgar told The Examiner.
‘De-tracking,’ the practice of placing all students in the same class despite their interests and abilities, is also inequitable and unfair, Melgar said.
San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener and city Supervisors Melgar and Joel Engardio called the proposed statewide math curriculum, which will be reviewed by the State Board of Education Wednesday, flawed and based on a now-discredited policy.
Melgar and Engardio asked California Department of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond for an extension of the public comment period for the curriculum guide to allow families more time to review and comment.
Engardio said that giving the public just eight business days to digest the California Math Framework document seemed “designed to limit comment and exclude voices.”
The California Math Framework is a 1000-page document that will shape future textbook publication, educator professional development and standardized assessment.
Opponents say that math is vital to every student and that this watered-down approach will only widen the equity gap.
A petition entitled “Bring Algebra back for SF’s 8th graders” created by SF Guardians, the parent group that led last year’s school board recall, surfaced late last year.
“There is massive support on the streets to bring algebra back for 8th graders. If we are truly committed to equity, then it’s imperative we recognize these failures and course correct before this harms any more kids. The (framework) in its current form has failed to do that,” an advocacy group representative said in an emailed statement to The Examiner.
The California State Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the framework Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.