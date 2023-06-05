After a year in limbo, dozens of laid-off City College instructors finally received the news they'd been waiting for: The school will rehire faculty members that were laid off last spring.
The move follows a contentious decision by City College of San Francisco's Board of Trustees to fire nearly 40 full time faculty members last May, spurring widespread protests, camp-ins and the arrest of both teachers and students.
The decision to lay off tenured faculty — originally 58, later reduced to 38 — left the future of the college uncertain and the livelihoods of teachers and students hanging in the balance.
The reversal illustrates how sorely those faculty members are needed, and is the first step in righting a wrong by the previous board, Susan Solomon, who joined the board in November 2022, told The Examiner.
"The (previous) trustees who voted for the layoffs believed it to be the case that there wasn't enough money. But (their projections) were conservative to the point of being unrealistic as to how much revenue there would be — and the decision to lay off faculty ultimately harmed our students," Solomon said.
There was a lot of frustration among faculty at that ill-famed meeting, said English department instructor Leila Easa, one of the faculty members who was laid off last year. Public comment was severely limited, adding to affected faculty members' frustrations.
"We were watching the trustees on Zoom look annoyed by our request (to reconsider). One was even eating chips as she advocated to end the meeting without letting everyone speak."
The former resolution sparked protests and organized camp-outs, leading to the arrest of faculty members and students last May.
"Although a very difficult and painful decision, this action was in the best interest of the long-term viability" of City College, Chancellor David Martin told The Chronicle in May 2022, citing the College's declining enrollment.
But some affected faculty assert there was neither rhyme nor reason to the cuts. Tamika Jones, an instructor in the information technology department, said enrollment had remained steady and in some instances increased.
"We exceeded areas in comparison to other departments and to the overall expectation of the school. We were doing very well, our classes were in demand and we had consistent numbers of students on waiting lists for our most sought-out classes," she told The Examiner.
Jones added that the layoffs had a drastic impact on all the programs that her department offers, "which made it that much more difficult for students to be able to go through the necessary pathways and meet their goals."
City College's cyber security program, which was downsized by the mass layoffs, is exceptionally popular as well as award-winning: The program placed third in an intercollegiate cybersecurity competition among 500 colleges.
"We've also been recognized by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence for our cybersecurity department," said Jones. "So losing the instructors that are experts in their area cost us dearly … and the students are the ones that suffer."
The layoffs also gutted the English department and reduced the offerings of its creative writing program — a program that "had been a labor of love by many faculty, including a huge number of part-time faculty who have now been completely eliminated from the department."
"(Those faculty members) brought back City College's literary magazine — one of the oldest in the country — and helped our amazing continuing faculty initiate and run community events like readings and visiting writers, and open mic nights for students," Easa said.
"It took all that time to build (the creative writing program). And once you kill a program, it's hard to return it to what it once was."
Still, with talks of a growing deficit and an up-to 15% pay cut to protect job security among teachers, faculty anticipated last year's layoffs.
When asked why she and her colleagues would elect to take a pay cut, Easa said "We care about the experience of (our) students. We didn't want those students to lose their classes and their programs and their beloved teachers. And we didn't want to lose the diversity of the more recently-hired faculty, because we knew how important that was for the students."
Jones added that it appeared the college had been making progress to change how the accounting and budgetary issues were being maintained. "I didn't believe we were that deep in the red," she said.
The City College community rallied to bring back the suspended instructors, and leading up to the May 18 meeting, there wasn't much opposition to pushing forth a resolution to rehire those faculty members. Despite the fact that Chancellor Martin estimated a "conservative" $4 million to rehire, Solomon believes the fiscal impact will be offset by an increase in enrollment.
"I anticipate that it will not only attract more students but retain more students. One of the impacts that we saw this past year (due to layoffs) were students who were very close to finishing their certification or their diploma who could not get the final classes that they needed. In some cases, they go to other colleges. In the worst cases, they dropped out," she said.
Solomon said that not everyone who was laid off will be back at once but all will be invited back by spring 2025.
Easa said that, although she has since accepted a remote teaching position for a community college in San Diego, she "would absolutely love" to return to in-person classes, teaching in her home of San Francisco. Jones said she is still waiting on confirmation to return in the fall but that she does have classes already lined up for the fall semester.
"We're looking for this (resolution) to rejuvenate our department as well as the school. We're looking for a new beginning," Jones said.