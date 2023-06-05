27222474_web1_copy_CCSF_1

City College of San Francisco's Board of Trustees approved a resolution last month to rehire laid-off, tenured faculty. 

After a year in limbo, dozens of laid-off City College instructors finally received the news they'd been waiting for: The school will rehire faculty members that were laid off last spring.

The move follows a contentious decision by City College of San Francisco's Board of Trustees to fire nearly 40 full time faculty members last May, spurring widespread protests, camp-ins and the arrest of both teachers and students.

