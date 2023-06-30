The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, killing a program that would have assisted millions of California students.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, 26 million borrowers were deemed eligible for the Biden administration's plan, including more than 2.3 million Californians.
The plan called for the cancellation of up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 per year, or less than $250,000 for married couples, and up to $20,000 in forgiveness for those who had received federal Pell Grants.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Biden v. Nebraska that the administration lacked the authority to execute the $430 billion plan. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that Congress did not authorize the executive branch to forgive the debts.
“The Secretary [of Education] asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal,” Roberts wrote. “It does not.”
As part of the ruling, Roberts said that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she didn’t believe Biden had unilateral authority to forgive student loan debt, and that such a plan had to be carried out by Congress.
The decision will affect students of color most, Cal State East Bay Financial Aid Director Sonia Jethani told The Examiner.
Cal State East Bay students graduate with an average of $23,000 in student loan debt, Jethani said, and most students seeking loans are students of color and students from poor socioeconomic backgrounds. They would have been among the 20 million students whose loans were covered under Biden's plan.
Students from poorer households, or the first in their families to attend college, borrow at a higher rate to attend private universities — where tuition could reach $60,000 a year — than public ones, she said.
To deal with debt, students typically drop out in the middle of college or put plans to go to graduate school on the back burner, Jethani said.
“Students will stop going to college in the middle (of a semester or year) so they can focus on helping their own families, as well as pay off their own student loans” she said. “And students who may have been planning to go to graduate school to get their master’s degree might not want to go, because they would not be able to meet the monthly payments.”
The University of California said in a statement released Friday that it was disappointed with the court’s ruling. The UC Office of the President said the historic relief program would have significantly impacted the lives of college graduates, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.
“It also harms society as a whole: Those with student loans are less likely to earn advanced degrees, purchase a home, start their own business, or make other investments that benefit their communities,” the office said.
Jethani said this is another blow to college students following the Supreme Court’s strike down of affirmative action policies Thursday.
“Affirmative action didn't just assist with students' admission,” she said. “In many institutions, it also provides underrepresented students with financial assistance, and now that this is gone, it will be very difficult for the students to navigate through everything.”
The UC system encourages its students and alumni to consider all the loan repayment options that the Department of Education has developed for borrowers. Jethani said that students coming into college or continuing their education should reach out to their financial aid office or look into the scholarships their school offers.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Twitter that the court's ruling does not remove Biden's ability to pursue student loan forgiveness. "The Biden Admin can use the HEA (Higher Ed Act) — our position from the start — to continue loan forgiveness before payments resume," she wrote. "They should do so ASAP."
The Debt Collective, the nation’s first union of debtors, called on the Biden administration to use other tools to implement student debt relief.
“The Biden administration must use all other legal tools at their disposal to deliver student debt relief and fulfill his campaign promise,” Debt Collective spokesperson Braxton Brewington said in a statement. “It won’t be acceptable for Biden to point to the Supreme Court as the reason he can’t deliver on relief. He’ll need to fight every step of the way.”