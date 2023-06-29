A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday severely limited the use of race in college admissions, dismantling affirmative action policies that had been in place for more than 40 years.
The high court ruled in a pair of cases involving Harvard College and the University of North Carolina that the consideration of race in college admissions programs violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
Asian students, backed by Students for Fair Admissions, argued that the policy discriminated against them so colleges could open more spots to Black and Hispanic students. Both schools maintained that affirmative action was necessary to develop a diverse student body.
The decision marks a dramatic change in how students are selected for higher education and comes as colleges are opening their admissions for the 2024 school year, meaning many schools will be forced to hastily reexamine their admissions processes.
California could offer a preview of what's to come nationwide. The state banned affirmative action in 1996, leading to declines in Black and Hispanic student enrollment at its public and private universities.
Ed Blum, who leads Students for Fair Admission, said the decision makes college admissions colorblind.
"Ending racial preferences in college admissions is an outcome that the vast majority of all races and ethnicities will celebrate," he said. "A university doesn't have real diversity when it simply assembles students who look different but come from similar backgrounds and act, talk, and think alike."
But Bay Area and state politicians said Thursday's decision reverses decades of positive work toward inclusion and diversity on college campuses.
In a statement, Congresswoman Barbara Lee said the decision would have devastating implications for students of color. "(College classrooms) will become devoid of diversity in the experience and perspective needed to solve America's toughest challenges," she said.
Lee argued against Proposition 209, the measure that effectively banned affirmative action in California, before the University of California Board of Regents in the 1990s.
"Since the policy went into effect, the share of Black, Latino, and Native American students has fallen significantly. This structural racism has deprived brilliant students of color of the chance to study at some of the greatest academic institutions in the world," she said.
Alex Padilla, the junior U.S. senator from California and a son of Mexican immigrants, agreed that the ban in California caused harm to qualified Black and Hispanic students.
"I remember when I was a student at San Fernando High School wondering if I would have the same opportunities in higher education because of who I was and where I grew up," he said in a statement.
Unequal opportunities in education have impacted every person of color in the country, he said.
"Forcing colleges to ignore this obvious reality sets our country back," Padilla said. "Limiting (the) ability to consider race in the admissions process will reduce access and opportunities for students of color."
Lawyers for Civil Rights, an advocacy group representing students of color in favor of affirmative action, said the window is still open for colleges to consider race in admissions. Universities can still employ outreach efforts to recruit Black, Hispanic and Native American students, a proven method to improve diversity on campus, it said. But now, universities must be more mindful of how to increase these efforts.
"While the Court leaves open the door to a more comprehensive examination of how an applicant's racial background affects his or her life, improving academic preparation is the surest way to promote diversity and establish a fair admissions system for all applicants," John Trasvina, former dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law, told The Examiner.
Still, Trasvina noted the gaps in opportunities experienced in Black and Latino communities.
"Just like in a track meet, removing a hurdle for a runner is not the same thing as jumping over it," he said. "We continue to have unequal preparation of students as measured by test scores and grades. These measurements matter and predict future educational and career success."
President Joe Biden called the decision "a severe disappointment" on Thursday. "If a student had to overcome adversity to (access) education, colleges should recognize that," he said at a press conference.
The court voted 6-3 in a ruling that covered two linked cases — Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision "rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress" in a dissent that was joined by Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.