A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday severely limited the use of race in college admissions, dismantling affirmative action policies that had been in place for more than 40 years.

The high court ruled in a pair of cases involving Harvard College and the University of North Carolina that the consideration of race in college admissions programs violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

