Sarah Cheung, a graduating senior at San Francisco University High School, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. If money were no barrier, private school enrollment numbers across the state would be higher, according to an April survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California

California is one of only a handful of states to see a steady decline in public school enrollment that began before COVID-19. Most states have still not recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels of enrollment, but unique to California is that it is in its fifth year of decline with no signs of lifting. 

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), New York and California saw the sharpest decreases in public school enrollment this year, while the rest of the nation remained steady or saw increases. California saw a 1.72% decrease in enrollment statewide in 2022, according to the NCES’ annual report, and a 2.61% decrease in 2021

COVID-related school closures and changes in SFUSD policies drove parents to explore private schools in San Francisco. When the entrance eligibility for Lowell High School changed to a lottery system for the 2021-2022 academic year, some parents chose to consider only private schools. 

