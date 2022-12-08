Sarah Cheung, a graduating senior at San Francisco University High School, on Thursday, May 27, 2021. If money were no barrier, private school enrollment numbers across the state would be higher, according to an April survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California
COVID-related school closures and changes in SFUSD policies drove parents to explore private schools in San Francisco. When the entrance eligibility for Lowell High School changed to a lottery system for the 2021-2022 academic year, some parents chose to consider only private schools.
California is one of only a handful of states to see a steady decline in public school enrollment that began before COVID-19. Most states have still not recovered to 2019 pre-pandemic levels of enrollment, but unique to California is that it is in its fifth year of decline with no signs of lifting.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), New York and California saw the sharpest decreases in public school enrollment this year, while the rest of the nation remained steady or saw increases. California saw a 1.72% decrease in enrollment statewide in 2022, according to the NCES’ annual report, and a 2.61% decrease in 2021.
Enrollment does not generally rebound, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. Given these projections, SFUSD and districts across the state may have to deal with difficult spending cuts if average daily attendance, the metric largely used to determine state funding, continues to decrease.
Private school enrollment is following a different trend. It has increased, albeit modestly. It was in “a prolonged downtrend,” but recently experienced an uptick, explained Ron Reynolds, executive director for the California Association of Private School Organizations.
“(Enrollment increased in) 2021-22, when year-over-year statewide enrollment increased by 5.7%, from 470,960 to 498,138,” said Reynolds. “In San Francisco County, private school enrollment increased by a more modest 2.1%, from 23,345 to 23,840, over the same time period.”
Similar trends are reported by the California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), which includes about one-tenth of all private schools in California. Enrollment numbers within the organization's 235 schools have “gradually increased statewide, but not by a statistically significant amount,” explained executive director Deborah Dowling.
Although the uptick is slight, data show that more families in San Francisco and California are choosing private over public following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can certainly say that numbers did not fall over the past few years,” Dowling said.
Why California and especially San Francisco have become national outliers is due to decades of powerful forces: increased income discrepancy, high cost of living and a loss of faith in public schools, exacerbated by COVID-related classroom closures. The question facing San Francisco is whether its public schools can regain the confidence from parents — and dollars from the city and state — that private schools have secured or whether the trend toward privatization will continue.
Eric Hanushek, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution who has written extensively on public policy and the economics of education, argues that COVID-related closures drove some families to move away from the San Francisco Unified School District, accounting for a portion of enrollment uptick in private schools.
“SFUSD never opened (in the 2020-2021 academic year), so parents were rightly upset by the fact the district was not providing the services they hoped for. Private schools were open, so some parents moved their kids from public schools to private,” said Hanushek.
There is also pressure on SFUSD to deal with the learning loss due to those closures — a top concern for parents going into the next school year.
“I haven’t seen how they’ve made any strong plans to address that. Offering a little bit more tutoring is not going to do, because the kids really did lose a lot on average, and the disadvantaged kids lost more,” Hanushek said.
If money were no barrier, private school enrollment numbers across the state would be higher, according to an April survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California of 1,591 parents; almost half said they would send their child to a private school or a religious school if cost and location were not an issue.
However, prices at private schools continue to increase. The Urban School, a private co-ed high school in San Francisco, was $26,000 a year in 2006, and now caps at $55,197 a year. Katherine Delmar Burke School, a private K-8 girls school in Sea Cliff, was $19,000 a year in 2005; this year, tuition is $42,983.
The most expensive private high schools in The City are San Francisco University High School ($56,570), the Drew School ($55,900), the Urban School ($55,197) and Lick-Wilmerding ($54,800).The Bay School tops the list at $58,450 for the 2022-23 school year, more than undergraduate tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year at Stanford University ($57,698).
Jill Knowland, chief financial officer of Park Day School, a private school in Oakland, said she generally hears families choose private education because they wish for something other than the “one size fits all” education approach of most public schools.
“Private schools tend to have lower class sizes, which allows for more individualized attention from the teachers. COVID also had a profound impact on public and private school enrollment. Some parents didn’t see the value in private school when in-person education was suspended, or chose to leave the state altogether. But after a year of remote learning, private school remote education proved more successful and the transition to in-person learning was quicker,” she said.
When parents approach San Francisco-based educational consultants Betsy Little and Paula Molligan, they come with a myriad of questions to help them choose between the large number of available schools in The City — 114 public and 101 private. Little and Molligan, former private school administrators, have been in the consulting profession for 20 years and have helped thousands of San Francisco families navigate school options. Their “busiest years ever” were during COVID.
“Many parents felt some of the private schools did a better job adapting their programs for video learning as well as having more flexibility in bringing the students on campus for in-person instruction sooner than their public school counterparts,” Little and Molligan said in an email.
Changes in the public school district policies also drove parents to explore private schools. When the entrance eligibility for Lowell High School changed to a lottery system for the 2021-2022 academic year, many families began seeking other options, they said; and some parents chose to consider only private schools, a trend seen throughout their years of practice.
Increasing interest in private school parallels increasing tuition costs. The consulting team confirmed they have “never seen” tuition rates go down in The City.
“(We) see tuition rise 4-6% annually. The majority of private schools have a nonprofit status. They raise tuition costs to align with their increased costs (such as) teacher salaries, supplies, program improvements and utilities,” they said.
Ultimately, in both private and public schools, enrollment trends rely on key demographic factors like population growth, birth rates and migration out of California — and current data shows that the state’s population is decreasing and is in the midst of a “baby bust,” which would support the low projections for public school enrollment, but doesn’t explain the slow and unusual boost in private school enrollment.
What is clear — through surveys, studies and local school board elections — is that parents’ perspective of education has shifted. Enrollment data for this academic year will be released in spring 2023.
