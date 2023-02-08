In 1994, Rudy Corpuz Jr. emerged from prison — where he’d been serving time on drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana — and got a job coaching violence prevention at San Francisco’s Balboa High School.
He remembers the date clearly: Oct. 8, 1994. The Filipino American SoMa native was recruited by then–principal Juliet Montevirgen to quell student violence on campus and specifically to identify Filipino gang members at the school.
“There were fights daily, there were riots,” remembered Corpuz. “It was every neighborhood turf and gang at the same school at one time. Gang violence at lunchtime, sideshows — it was hard for anybody to get educated at that time, kids and teachers weren’t coming to school because it was so dangerous.”
Corpuz was undeterred. As someone who had experienced and resorted to violence — a self-described “destroyer of his community” — he welcomed the opportunity to promote peace.
Challenged with how to prevent youth gang violence inside a public school, Corpuz decided to let the students figure out what would keep them out of trouble.
“I asked them a simple question,” he recalled. “What do you guys need and want to do to stop the violence? And they answered.”
The students wanted flag football, basketball and talent shows. They named the program themselves, too — United Playaz, which has since expanded to schools as far as the Bronx and is listed as one of SFUSD’s wellness centers for youth.
“I told them, OK, you guys help me organize this — and they were all down to do it,” Corpuz recalled.
In 1994, public schools were decades away from devising alternatives to school suspensions for at-risk students. It wasn’t until 2009 that the San Francisco school board adopted a district-wide policy to promote restorative justice practices, calling it “an emerging field of study that enables people to restore and build community in an increasingly disconnected world.”
Over the past three decades, United Playaz graduates have become staff for the program, and “now they’re parents, and they have kids in the program,” said Corpuz, who still resides in The City. “There are kids who call me who are now in college, who never thought they could get there. Those are the most rewarding calls I get.”
United Playaz has a presence in seven S.F. public high schools. The group acquired official headquarters at 1038 Howard St., and then expanded with the purchase of 1044 Howard St. in 2022, with funding procured by Assemblymember Matt Haney. The clubhouse serves around 300 youth a year, and its block on Howard Street between Russ and Sixth streets is now named United Playaz Way.
But Corpuz is still looking for unusual ways to help promote peace. On Jan. 28, he opened a dispensary in SoMA through the Stiiizy franchise with plans to use its profits to support youth and families who have lost members to gun violence. Corpuz was a vocal advocate for pot legalization through Proposition 64, and in September 2017 when former Mayor Ed Lee tapped into marijuana to promote equity among business owners, he invited the San Francisco native to consider joining the movement.
Corpuz’s cannabis-to-
community-support fundraising approach isn’t original. Tax revenue collected from marijuana sales in California is already supporting police and fire departments, community reinvestment grants for social workers and programs that fund services for low-income children. And Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Washington are also using marijuana sales to support K-12 education.
But Corpuz believes he is one of a handful of owners — among the 81 licensees for marijuana sales in S.F. — who grew up in the district he serves and who sees the product from all sides of the legal and criminalized spectrum. He said proceeds will support United Playaz’s gun buyback program, which is a partner of the Office of Mayor London Breed and has collected over 3,000 guns since 2014.
“Every dollar we can contribute will make an impact,” Corpuz said.
Opposite the cashier at Stiiizy SoMa{/span}, emblazoned on a painted mural, is a line from the Book of Matthew: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The beatitude is a way of life for Corpuz, who has transitioned from a convicted felon to a San Francisco peacemaker.
“At one point I never thought I would work with youth, but God is good,” said Corpuz. “I truly believe everyone is destined for goodness, to have a reason to be a peacemaker — and I found it, this is my destiny, it’s how I contribute.”