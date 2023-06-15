sfusd protest feb 2023 #2

Christopher Pepper joins school teachers to protest short staffing in March. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco civil grand jury investigated San Francisco Unified School District’s teacher shortage and released a report on Thursday that found nearly a quarter of its teachers are not qualified to teach in their respective positions.

The reasons for the district’s low number of credentialed teachers, according to the report, are low starting salaries and pay, payroll issues, lack of competitive pensions and benefits, and SFUSD’s absence of data on how many interested educators decline job offers and how many teachers leave the district. This, according to the report, “impairs (the district’s) ability to understand and remediate its shortage of credentialed teachers.”

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey