When it comes to mediation between students, sometimes the best asset isn’t an adult but a friend — someone who understands what it’s like to be a teen.
California Lopez, a Mission High School student, knows this well; Trained in conflict resolution, Lopez has mediated dozens of disagreements between peers throughout her high school career.
This month, she was recognized with the 2023 Rising Peacemaker Award for her work as a Peer Mediator by Community Boards, the longest-running community-based mediation and conflict resolution center in the nation.
Peer mediation trains student mediators as impartial third parties to assist fellow students in navigating a conflict or concern with another student.
Lopez’s philosophy is that everyone is inherently good — “Kids don’t want to act out or not try. Everyone has the capability to come to an agreement or put in the effort,” she told The Examiner.
The core tenets of mediation, according to Lopez, are communication and accountability — but also perspective. Because she is only a year or two older than the students she mentors, she said she can sympathize with their feelings and concerns.
“Putting yourself in their shoes is so important,” she said.
According to a University of West Georgia study that examined the effectiveness of the model in middle and high schools, a majority of teachers surveyed found that peer mentors can be more useful than teachers in conflicts that involve rumors, social media issues, classroom arguments, and race or relationships.
Lopez agrees that peer mentors can be effective when adults cannot. “There are some issues (students) don’t necessarily feel comfortable speaking about with teachers. They might think that an adult won’t take them seriously or understand their point of view,” she said.
In some cases, the adults can miss the context of student arguments.
“Many students at Mission have known each other for many years, since elementary or middle school, but the teachers don’t exactly know that deeper connection. In general, students seem more comfortable expressing issues with a peer mediator than the teacher,” she said.
Lopez admitted that there can be pushback from students. Another helpful tactic in those situations is to remind the students involved that they will not be in trouble if they choose to sit down and discuss the root cause of the problem. Punishment “can be scary,” Lopez said, and giving them agency on where, when and how to solve the problem is more impactful than punitive discipline.
While finding a solution is always the goal, sometimes the answer is to give each other space, she said.
“The outcome can be, ‘We’re just not going to be friends.’ And that’s OK, too. Solutions are different based on different cases. We’ll check in with students (later on) and see if they are following the agreements they made. It can be leaving the other person alone or actively working with them,” she said.
That approach has proved very constructive: Lopez has successfully mediated 30 cases between students this year alone.
That’s a huge number for meditations on one school site, Community Boards executive director Darlene Weide, who presented the award to Lopez earlier this month, told The Examiner.
“She said there’s been a range of disputes, from miscommunications, conflicts that have merged through social media, disparaging remarks or sharing personal information that wasn’t meant to be shared,” Weide said. “She shared that there were also relationship disputes between friends, gossiping, and some minor physical altercations.”
Peer mentorship programs are rooted in restorative justice practices: a tried-and-true method in criminal justice traditionally used in prison settings between perpetrators and victims. According to the Restorative Justice Exchange, a nonprofit that has advocated for prison reform since 1996, it’s a response to wrongdoing that prioritizes repairing harm and recognizes that maintaining positive relationships with others is a core human need.
It’s a fruitful if not simplistic approach that youth respond to especially well, said Weide, who also teaches mediation in the conflict resolution program at Georgetown University’s Department of Government.
“It demonstrates the power of healthy communication; it levels the playing field,” she said. “That’s part of what is so restorative about pure mediation; to sit down and really listen deeply to each other, you’re not going to be told that you did something wrong — you’re going to really explore it.”
Restorative justice models and peer mentorship programs have been proven to reduce student suspensions in the San Francisco Unified School District and other school districts, and an approach that has long been shown to be effective for diverse student bodies.
As city and school district leaders look for solutions to curb the rise in student-on-student violence, they may not need to look further than their peers. Lopez was initially trained in this work at Willie Brown Jr. Middle School and told The Examiner that she hopes to see more peer mentorship programs at the middle school level.
“Mentorship programs aren’t available (at every middle school), but they’re so useful in training teens in the skills needed (for conflict resolution),” she said.
Although she still has a year of high school left, Lopez holds an interest in majoring in criminal justice once in college. “To be successful in this kind of work, you need to have empathy and compassion. And you have to love what you do,” she said.