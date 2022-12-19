“Mathematics knows no races or geographic boundaries; for mathematics, the cultural world is one country.” The dictum by David Hilbert, one of the most influential mathematicians of the 19th and 20th centuries, is up for debate in The City’s classrooms.
California is reinventing the wheel in how it trains teachers to teach math. The current California Mathematics Framework (CMF) was adopted in 2013; a revised version is scheduled to be adopted next year, but not without some debate. The framework is meant to provide guidance for local school districts; it is not a mandate, but it is influential in that it could affect future textbook publication, educator professional development and standardized assessment. Revisions are made in accordance with California Education Code (EC) Section 51002, which calls for the development of “broad minimum standards and guidelines for educational programs.”
Proponents of the new framework say it will close an equity and gender gap in math achievement; opponents say it is a “watered-down” curriculum guide that takes the rigor out of math courses and will ultimately widen that gap. At the center of the debate is SFUSD: the district adopted some tenets of the proposed framework as early as 2014 — the so-called “detracking initiative” — and became a de facto case study for its success.
Eight years later, nearly half of all students (46%) in the district have met or exceeded state math standards.
SFUSD math test scores are lower than some of its historically high-achieving Bay Area district neighbors, like Piedmont Unified (81%) and Acalanes Union Unified (66%) in Alameda County and Palo Alto Unified (79%) in Santa Clara County. Still, SFUSD’s scores surpass the state (33%) overall, according to the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP).
But in SFUSD, only 9% of Black students meet or exceed math standards. SF Guardians, formerly Recall the SF School Board, hosted a virtual town hall on Thursday to explore the causes of this disparity and discuss solutions. Event speakers included Assata Moore, creator of Black Math Genius, and Jonathan Farley, professor of mathematics at Morgan State University in Maryland.
“Even in the same school, you see the disparity,” said Kevin Robinson, an education activist who served as the town hall moderator and is a longtime SFUSD guest teacher.
Robinson pointed to schools across The City — including Presidio Middle School and Lincoln High School — where Black students are also underperforming against their peers.
“These numbers are mind-boggling, it is unconscionable,” he said.
For Moore, the failure in SFUSD and districts Robinson cited is an institutional problem. Her program, Black Math Genius, began in the 1990s as a curriculum guide designed for students in grades K-8 that covers modular arithmetic, problem solving, introductory calculus and even cryptocurrency. The approach aims to reconnect Black children with math by infusing history and instilling confidence. Based on a cohort of California students who participated in the program, results so far are promising. The program website touts that students “experienced an 84% increase in their understanding of coding, a 22% increase in their enjoyment of math, and a 20% in their confidence levels.”
“We keep speaking about the achievement gap, but we aren’t speaking enough about the belief gap — that people do not believe in the intellectual capacity of Black children the way they do others. This is more a teacher problem and institutional problem than it is a Black student problem,” said Moore at the town hall.
This integrated approach used in Black Math Genius is a foundational tenet of the new CMF, which hopes to improve mathematical literacy for all students, effectively bridging the gap between diverse racial and socioeconomic school districts.
In “Chapter 2: Teaching for Equity and Engagement” the framework states “California’s diverse student population brings to schools a broad range of interests, experiences, and linguistic and cultural assets,” and its intention is to “offer ideas for teaching in ways that promote racial justice and create space for students with a wide range of social identities to feel a sense of belonging as they are to the mathematics community.”
The framework lists “Five Components of Equitable and Engaging Teaching”: plan teaching around big ideas; use open, engaging tasks; teach toward social justice; invite student questions and conjectures; and prioritize reasoning and justification.
Jo Boaler, an author of the new framework and professor of mathematics education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, believes that cultural and personal relevance is important for learning math — it is repeated throughout the framework.
“Students being able to find something meaningful to them is important in every subject area. When you give students abstract procedures, they don’t find purpose in their mathematics learning. They’re learning the same mathematics. (In the new CMF); they are just learning it in ways that are of interest to them,” she said.
That cultural piece matters, Moore said at the town hall.
“What has happened to us historically has happened to no other people, so our solutions have to look different,” she said.
Norm Matloff, a statistician and professor of computer science at UC Davis, has become a vocal critic of the new framework. He said, “The push for change is political and ideological.”
Matloff joins a cohort of hundreds of educators, data scientists and mathematicians who penned an open letter that expresses “alarm over recent trends in K-12 mathematics education.”
On the proposed CMF, the letter states, “Such frameworks aim to reduce achievement gaps by limiting the availability of advanced mathematical courses to middle schoolers and beginning high schoolers. While such reforms superficially seem ‘successful’ at reducing disparities at the high school level, they are merely ‘kicking the can’ to college.”
Matloff rejects the idea that traditional math instruction — like multiplication math drills and tracking students based on aptitude — is a gatekeeper, or that it should be changed.
“(The authors of the framework) want to make it easier in schools for underrepresented minorities, and I want to make it better,” he said.
Matloff said that SFUSD has already implemented the ideas behind the CMF, and that the results have been tragic for underrepresented students, adding that "scores at majority-Black schools in the SFUSD have plummeted" since the curricular change. Boaler disagreed that SFUSD has been influenced by, or influenced, the new framework.
“SFUSD has made decisions based on education research, and so has the framework. There might be overlaps, but (the proposed CMF) is not based on San Francisco nor it is a case study,” Boaler said.
SFUSD de-tracked math in 2014; the CMF also suggests that math be de-tracked — which means placing students with mixed aptitudes and academic achievement in the same classes, with the intention of exposing all students to high-quality curriculum.
The already-implemented guideline sparked debate at Thursday’s town hall between speakers.
“Should math be de-tracked? My answer is no. I like advanced classes, there should be gifted programs for gifted students, that’s something the other students should shoot for,” said Farley.
Moore said she would only agree if those classes were non-graded. She pointed to a graduate of her Black Math Genius course who is now a high-level engineer.
“Had we tracked him… when he was a C student, it may not have worked for him. So we have to be careful about that tracking piece, because all children have genius in them. We have to be careful about streaming some, because who will fall behind? Black boys,” she said.
Matloff said all sides agree that math scores are low, especially for underrepresented minorities, “but there are people with an ideological agenda who want to exploit those low scores.”
Boaler said there is no basis for the claim that the new CMF is a watered-down version of math instruction, coursework and pathways.
“It’s the same mathematics we’ve always taught, but bringing in what we know from research to engage students. If the old approach was rigorous, it wasn’t effective, because we know that one-third of students (in California) are successful,” she said.
The new CMF is scheduled to be adopted next year. The State Board will conduct a final public hearing prior to taking final action on the framework in 2023.