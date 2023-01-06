The new COVID Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 75% of cases in the Northeast. Predicting a surge, large school districts like Philadelphia and Boston Unified have reinstated mask policies. So far, there are no plans to do the same in San Francisco.
SFUSD follows the California Department of Public Health in terms of COVID guidance, and the agency is only requiring masks in high-risk facilities such as nursing homes and hospitals. The San Francisco Department of Public Health in an emailed statement said it also “does not have plans to implement restrictions at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”
According to the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain is present in just 9% of COVID cases in California — compared to 75% of cases in the New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania area — but experts warn that it is possibly the most transmissible subvariant yet. The first case of XX.1.5 was reported in Fresno County on Thursday.
Effective Thursday, Jan. 5, the CDC implemented a requirement for all passengers arriving to the U.S. from China to show a negative COVID test as “variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge in countries around the world.”
The City is recommending, but not requiring, that residents wear masks in crowded, indoor settings. Health officials from 12 Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, released a statement last month encouraging the public to wear masks as COVID, flu and other respiratory diseases become prevalent in the winter months.
The statement noted, “More people in the Bay Area are getting the flu this year than earlier in the pandemic. Flu is not the same as the common cold and can lead to sudden, severe illness in the very young, seniors, and those with underlying medical conditions.”
While masks are recommended but not required in SFUSD schools, the district must provide masks if a student or staff member requests one.
“We keep a supply of enough masks for any student and staff member who wants one, and any time a school wants masks they can request them from our warehouse,” said Laura Dudnick, SFUSD’s spokesperson.
Testing for COVID is not mandatory to attend The City’s public schools, but the district encourages students to test before school if they experience flu-like symptoms. Those who test positive should isolate at home for at least five days before returning to school.
The district will provide non-rapid Color test kits to students and staff now through March.
Positive COVID results have been low in the fall semester — between August and December, 263 out of 17,947 SFUSD-provided test kits have come back positive, representing a 1.5% positivity rate. Cases were most prevalent in elementary schools.
“In addition to our ongoing Color testing options, we strategically deploy antigen tests to schools during times when we might see an uptick in cases, such as prior to fall break and winter break. Schools can request antigen tests at any time,” Dudnick said.
Contact tracing allows the schools to alert those who come in close contact with a student or staff member who tests positive.
“Effective March 24, 2022, SFUSD implemented the group tracing method of COVID-19 contact tracing. Group contact tracing allows students who are close contacts to stay in school and test unless they have or develop symptoms,” she said.
A ‘tripledemic’ prompts urgency
In addition to COVID, pediatric hospitals are experiencing higher than usual volumes of patients due to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). On Nov. 14, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) sent a letter to President Biden requesting an emergency declaration to support a national response to “the alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses.”
“We implore them to renew their commitment to pediatric health care and give us the resources necessary to control the ongoing RSV and flu surge with the continuing children’s mental health emergency. Our system is stretched to its limit and without immediate attention the crisis will only worsen,” said CHA’s CEO Mark Wietecha in a statement.
COVID surges in September 2021 and January 2022 caused the greatest dips in attendance in SFUSD during the 2021-22 school year. But nearly three years into the pandemic, The City and its schools are more equipped to handle a surge — vaccination rates are higher than this time last year, tests are widely available and accessible at home and infection rates and hospitalizations are still well below last year’s Omicron surge.
