Lowell High School's student newspaper, The Lowell, first reported that officials emailed students and families on Tuesday and said more than 90% of Lowell's staff were expected to stage a "sickout" on Wednesday, taking paid sick leave in order to call attention to EMPowerSF's ongoing issues.
A union representative who teaches at Lowell told Mission Local that around 80% of the school's staff planned to call in sick, while another 10% wouldn't work beyond their contracted hours on Wednesday.
Laura Dudnick, a San Francisco Unified School District spokesperson, told The Examiner in an email that school was in session on Wednesday. Teachers, substitutes, counselors, support staff "and credentialed staff from" the district's central office were "deployed to provide additional support," according to Dudnick.
Dudnick didn't say how many teachers participated in the sickout, nor did she disclose its impact upon student attendance.
The San Francisco Unified School District declared a payroll state of emergency last month, with about 3,500 district employees having unsolved help tickets filed within the system as of Oct. 21.
"We are continuing to take new steps to more efficiently resolve existing tickets while implementing system fixes to prevent new issues," Dudnick said, highlighting the district's in-person "command center" consisting of district staff, "payroll specialists," as well as workers from a firm contracted to resolve the payroll issues and others from Infosys, the system's vendor.
District teachers rallied last month at district headquarters days before the district's emergency declaration, and Lowell High School union building co-representative Kathy Melvin told Mission Local that school staff planned to demonstrate there on Wednesday as well.
The outlet reported that the United Educators of San Francisco didn't authorize Wednesday's action. The union, which represents more than 6,500 district employees, didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.
EmPowerSF has been bug-ridden since its January launch, failing to pay a number of teachers on time and, in some cases, at all. The San Francisco Board of Education approved nearly $3 million in additional funding in September in an effort to fix it. Just last year, the board authorized an amended contract with Infosys that rose from $11.1 million to $13.7 million.
In an email The Lowell obtained, Lowell High School's principal told families and students that he thought "the district is going to do everything they can to address these issues" and ensure there wasn't "a constant repetition of this type of response."
"I'm hoping that tomorrow, by the end of the day, our teachers will experience success regarding the issues that are outliers right now," Dr. Mike Jones said on Tuesday.
Melvin, the union representative, told Mission Local "we are behaving professionally within the constraints of the school district," noting that sick time only needs to be approved if employees miss five straight days.
"This action is in frustration that these issues are still unresolved, even though in many cases, we have received messages from the district saying that the issue was resolved," Melvin told the outlet.
