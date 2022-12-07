Lowell High School LED sign

Ahead of Wednesday's protest, Lowell High School officials estimated more than 90% of staff would participate in the "sickout." 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Teachers and staff at one of San Francisco's most prestigious public high schools didn't work on Wednesday, protesting persistent problems with the district's $14 million payroll system.

Lowell High School's student newspaper, The Lowell, first reported that officials emailed students and families on Tuesday and said more than 90% of Lowell's staff were expected to stage a "sickout" on Wednesday, taking paid sick leave in order to call attention to EMPowerSF's ongoing issues.

Teachers from more than 10 San Francisco public schools protested in front of SFUSD's main office at 555 Franklin Street on Wednesday November 2, calling for the cancellation of the $16.8 million EmPowerSF payroll software contract, which has led to hundreds of issues in teacher and staff paychecks, including some not getting paid at all.

