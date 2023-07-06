The safety net that the San Francisco Unified School District provides for special-needs students could be in jeopardy next year as a shortage of special-education teachers and ongoing labor negotiations between the teachers union and the school district put pupils who rely on this one-on-one instruction at the greatest risk.
San Francisco’s public schools are often the only option for these students, as many are being kicked out of private schools and other care programs due to behavioral issues stemming from their disorders.
Kristy Adams, a parent of a student in Grattan Elementary’s special education program, said she kept her son home many times last year because of a lack of special-education teachers, commonly referred to as paraeducators. She told The Examiner that sending her son to school without access to his paraeducator puts him and his peers at risk.
“My son’s disability can put him in a fight-or-flight state as he navigates social interactions,” she said. “This often represents as unsafe behaviors towards other children as his nervous system is activated.”
Paraeducators provide crucial direct support for children with learning disabilities and assist the lead teacher by providing resources and attention for their students. Understaffing pulls these teachers in different directions and cuts into direct instruction between them and the children who need them.
Special-education teacher Rebecca Fedork said understaffing has gotten progressively worse.
“We have the highest turnover in terms of educators,” she said.
Fedork pointed to low pay and a lack of universal scheduling for paraeducators as factors that drove some to leave the district. Although she is stationed at one campus — Sutro Elementary
— many SFUSD special-education teachers travel cross-city to multiple school sites, another consequence of understaffing.
Parents of children with disabilities have a legal right to a certain amount of one-on-one instructional time per year, according to the California Department of Education, and parents have threatened to sue the district for not providing it.
Adams said her children’s success in school depends upon their paraeducators. She has four children in the district, three of whom receive special education services.
“Without para support in the classroom, teachers are stretched too thin to properly support kids like mine, leading to meltdowns in our children which, over time, too often results in school refusal,” she said.
Understaffing becomes an issue of equity, Adams added.
“Equity first starts with being able to actually access classrooms, which is made difficult by this staffing crisis,” she said.
A pay raise for paraeducators could thwart future resignations and attract more to the district. However, with only six months of summer vacation left, an agreement on pay raises has yet been reached.
Fedork said special education teachers are not fairly compensated and that she spends a sizable chunk of her paycheck on living expenses.
“We have a lot of different legal obligations as part of our job, and our contract (with the district) doesn’t do a good job of acknowledging that,” she said. “I love my job, and I want to do it forever. But I also would really love to be able to rent a one-bedroom apartment and not have to eat over 50% of my income.”
She said special education teachers are a “small demographic” in the teachers union and can sometimes be overlooked in labor negotiations.
“I’m not the loudest voice in the room,” she said.
Many parents have entered the summer months uncertain about the future of special education programs next year.
“The fact that SFUSD is refusing to meaningfully engage with (the teachers’ union) is both infuriating and heartbreaking,” Adams said.
Sarah Grossman-Sweson, president of Grattan’s parent-teacher association, agreed. “It feels like the district is dragging its feet,” she told The Examiner. “The lack of urgency is deeply troubling.”
The union began preparing in May for a possible strike, which could delay the start of the school year.
“I know that our dedicated teachers and staff are on the brink of a strike,” Adams said. “How could they not be at this point?” She said that she would support her children’s teachers in that effort.
Fedork said she’s hesitant to vote for a strike, though — she’d like to “avoid one at all costs,” despite her issues with the district.
“My kids need to go to school,” she said. “I’m a firm believer in organized labor. I have a voice as a teacher, but the kids don’t have a voice, and they are the ones who will be most impacted (by a strike).”
She said it’s a tug-of-war between the district and the union, leaving the most vulnerable students on the sidelines.
“I want a livable wage, and my students need an education,” Fedork said. “That makes this decision really hard.”