Grattan Elementary School

Grattan Elementary School at 165 Grattan Street in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The safety net that the San Francisco Unified School District provides for special-needs students could be in jeopardy next year as a shortage of special-education teachers and ongoing labor negotiations between the teachers union and the school district put pupils who rely on this one-on-one instruction at the greatest risk.

San Francisco’s public schools are often the only option for these students, as many are being kicked out of private schools and other care programs due to behavioral issues stemming from their disorders.

