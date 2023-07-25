The Science Hall at City College of San Francisco

City College of San Francisco laid off 38 tenured faculty members in May 2022 due to budget constraints, but they are due to be rehired.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Teachers at City College of San Francisco are concerned that waitlists for the fall semester could climb as high as 6,000 students if the school does not hire back faculty it laid off last spring.

In June, the college Board of Trustees passed a resolution to rehire 38 tenured faculty members it let go in May 2022 due to budget constraints. The layoffs led the school to cap enrollment and prevented the college from opening new classes to meet the growing list of applicants.

