 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco Board of Education chose vice president Kevine Boggess to succeed Jenny Lam as president at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Boggess, a San Francisco native and SFUSD graduate who serves as education policy director for the nonprofit Coleman Advocates, will serve in the position for one year.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

