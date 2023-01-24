The San Francisco Board of Education chose vice president Kevine Boggess to succeed Jenny Lam as president at a meeting on Tuesday evening.
Boggess, a San Francisco native and SFUSD graduate who serves as education policy director for the nonprofit Coleman Advocates, will serve in the position for one year.
His election will largely be seen as a win for the “progressive” faction of the board. Boggess’ presidency was backed by commissioners Alida Fisher, Mark Sanchez and Matt Alexander, who together with Boggess have expressed support for returning the academically elite Lowell High School to a lottery admissions system. The board narrowly voted in June to revert back to merit-based admissions after a battle that resulted in the recall of three Board of Education commissioners in February 2021.
Former president Lam was appointed by Mayor London Breed to fill a vacancy Matt Haney left when he succeeded to the Board of Supervisors in 2019. Lam was elected by voters in November and had served under one year when the annual election of officers, a routine agenda item, was scheduled. Commissioners Lisa Weissman–Ward and Lainie Motamedi, who were also appointed by Breed after the recall and then elected by voters, backed Lam to retain her seat. Together, those three commissioners comprise what is seen as the “moderate” faction of the board.
Commissioners were unable to elect a new president at its first public meeting of the year on Jan. 10, in a sign of ongoing difficult board politics.
Meredith Dodson, executive director of San Francisco Parent Action, said on Tuesday that a change in leadership signals that Boggess is “vying for more power at the board rather than staying unified.”
She added, “I wonder why we’re spending more time on (elections) when we could be talking about student outcomes or the adults that support them at SFUSD,” referencing the staff in the room who spoke about the district payroll crisis later in the meeting.
“It’s disappointing to see the board return to adult drama,” Dodson said.
Parents in attendance also questioned whether it is an appropriate time for a change in leadership.
“It feels like we’ve finally achieved stability, and I’m dumbfounded with the timing,” said John Blackwell, a parent of two children in the district. “We’ve been through so much in the last few years. Have you not heard what the voters said in the last election?”
Discussion among commissioners was limited. Only commissioners Alexander and Motamedi spoke.
Alexander said that the current board was “the most hyper-politicized leadership” he has seen.
Motamedi said the district “needs stability wherever we can find it.”
The vote for vice president was not met with controversy at the Tuesday meeting. Lam nominated Weissman-Ward and no objections were made.
Lam recognized Boggess’ valuable work following the recall election and employee payroll issues. The Vision, Values, Goals and Guardrails framework, which aims to improve student outcomes within a designated timeline, was launched under their presidency and vice presidency.
“I want to extend my gratitude to Boggess. We have been a great pair,” Lam said. “It has been a trying time for our students. We would not have gotten what we got done if it wasn’t for the collaboration of this board.”
Boggess recognized that the district is “still in crisis,” but said that “the leadership of Lam has set (the district) on a path to be successful, and has put forth a new direction for us to go.”