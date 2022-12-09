The district was one of more than 1,400 school districts, cities and counties that the San Francisco company agreed to settle with earlier this week, Lieff Cabraser — a law firm in The City serving as co-lead counsel in the case — announced in a press release.
San Francisco public school officials said the "settlement will provide additional resources to address youth vaping and youth nicotine use," as well as "advance the district's mission of educating about the dangers of, and to reduce, youth nicotine use."
The district didn't specify those resources. Neither the district nor Wagstaff and Cartmell, the law firm that filed SFUSD's lawsuit, responded to a request for comment prior to publication on Friday. Bloomberg first reported that the settlements totaled $1.2 billion.
"The settlement will make a significant difference in the public health fight against youth e-cigarette use, and will further advance SFUSD's established health education work by providing meaningful resources to support prevention efforts and education around youth e-cigarette use," San Francisco Board of Education President Jenny Lam said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that 16% of San Francisco high school students in 2019 said they were actively vaping, and 31.1% said they had tried it. In 2017, those percentages were 7.1% and 25%, respectively.
In 2019, San Francisco became the first city in the U.S. to ban the sale of e-cigarettes, and the school district joined the lawsuit against Juul over its sales and marketing practices.
District officials and Lieff Cabraser, co-lead counsel in the case Juul agreed to settle, said that settlement has no bearing on an existing lawsuit against Juul's parent company. San Francisco Unified's suit against Altria Group is expected to go to trial in April.
Lieff Cabraser said the settlements included 8,500 personal injury claims, 1,400 cases with government entities and 32 involving tribes.