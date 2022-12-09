19428136_web1_juul

The San Francisco Unified School District is still suing Juul's parent company in a separate case. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Embattled e-cigarette maker Juul will pay billions of dollars to settle thousands of lawsuits, including one with the San Francisco Unified School District.

The district was one of more than 1,400 school districts, cities and counties that the San Francisco company agreed to settle with earlier this week, Lieff Cabraser — a law firm in The City serving as co-lead counsel in the case — announced in a press release.

