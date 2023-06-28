The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing this week whether to uphold or ban affirmative action nationwide, a move which could permanently alter the way colleges admit students based on race.
When California banned affirmative action in 1996, it immediately led to steep declines in Black and Hispanic student enrollment at the state's most competitive public universities.
"If the Supreme Court rules that institutions of higher education cannot use race as a factor in admissions, many private educational institutions of higher education will need to navigate alternative ways to create diverse student bodies while not considering race," Alysha Stein-Manes, a member of the California Council of School Attorneys, told The Examiner.
The history of affirmative action dates back to the 1960s civil rights movement. The law includes using training programs, outreach efforts and other positive steps to boost diversity in workplaces and universities.
In the past, white applicants have challenged the law alleging it to be discriminatory, but this week's potentially blockbuster decision considers if universities use race-conscious admission decisions to discriminate against Asian Americans.
The decision hinges on Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, where a conservative organization filed lawsuits against colleges on behalf of thousands of Asian American students and their parents.
Supreme Court cases between 1978 and 2016 involving white applicants being rejected from prestigious universities and then suing for discrimination serve as a precedent for affirmative action policy today — but Asian Americans are now at the center of the debate.
Supporters of a ruling in favor of the student advocacy groups say discriminatory policies have trickled down to The City's high schools. Lee Cheng, founder of Friends of Lowell, said discrimination against Asians in academic settings has been apparent for years.
Cheng, also co-founder of the Asian American Legal Foundation, told The Examiner that students of Chinese descent were required to "get higher test scores and better grades than kids of any other ethnic group to get into Lowell" as recently as 2000.
Cheng was involved in the campaign for Proposition 209, which banned affirmative action in California; as well as against a ballot measure that would've overturned Prop. 209 in 2020. Lee said that Prop. 209 is not a ban on affirmative action.
Some experts disagree. Robert Teranishi, chair of Asian American studies at UCLA, said that striking down affirmative action could dissuade people of color from applying to selective public universities.
"After Proposition 209, there was not only a decline in the admit rate of students of color, but a precipitous decline in students of color applying to particular University of California campuses. There is potential for this to occur on a much larger scale unless the higher education community finds a way to demonstrate to the public their commitment to providing access for students of color," Teranishi said.
Immediately after the measure took effect, Black and Hispanic applicants dropped by 25% at UC Berkeley and even 4% at UC Riverside, which admitted all UC-eligible applicants. Overall, these applicants became 8% less likely to earn admission at any UC campus after 1998.
Stein-Manes said she would not be surprised if the Supreme Court rules in favor of Students for Fair Admission, which limits how academic institutions can use race or ethnicity as a factor in admissions — she added that such a ruling could be a stepping stone in challenging other laws that impact diversity issues.
"It's going to just be the start of litigation and not the end of litigation," she said.