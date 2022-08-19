sf-schools-0126

San Francisco schools are set to start a new year — and educators are cautiously optimistic.

 Examiner Staff

After last year’s chaos and uncertainty, this school year looks to be calmer, more productive and — to the amazement of everyone — “almost normal,” teachers and other school staff said at an EdSource roundtable on Thursday.

“We learned a lot through the pandemic. One of the things that came out of it is that we didn’t realize how much need was in the community. … But we now feel ready,” said Erick Rouanzoin, principal of Fruitvale Junior High School in Bakersfield, who said his school set up a food pantry and had the school’s social worker connect families to local services. “We’re in Day 3, and the kids are super excited. There’s a great energy. I don’t feel the same anxiety, and that’s a really exciting place to be.”

