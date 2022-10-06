Newsom presser March 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom, seen at a news conference in March 2021.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that will give student representatives seats on the new state Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well on an advisory board for each school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. He also signed Senate Bill 955, which will give middle and high school students one excused absence to take part in civic activities like candidate forums and town halls.

“California is putting our values into action by providing meaningful avenues for students to participate in local decision-making,” Newsom said. “Thanks to these new laws, students across California will now be more empowered to actively participate in decisions that impact their educational outcomes and communities.”

