In a city where childcare is becoming increasingly unaffordable, one summer camp stands out.
Collective Impact, which serves mainly low-income young people of color in San Francisco’s Fillmore district, provides summer camp to thousands of students every year free of charge.
Funded through city partnerships, like Mayor London Breed’s Opportunities for All and Dream Keeper initiatives, the camp is a game-changer for parents who can’t afford summer programming, which averages nearly $200 a day nationwide, according to the American Camp Association.
Research shows that children enrolled in summer camp have greater self-esteem, independence, leadership, friendships and decision-making skills. But summer camp is often reserved for the wealthy and privileged.
Nationwide, only 9% of camp attendees are Black, 6% are Hispanic and 4% are Asian, while 73% are white. According to the American Camp Association, 80% of children attending summer camps are from middle- to upper-income families.
But at Collective Impact’s summer camp, kids of all lower-income backgrounds attend literacy, arts, and culture classes throughout the week. The organization partners with USF’s summer reading program as well as the Recreation and Parks Department, museums and community gardens.
On Wednesdays, the program throws a party in a parking lot, with bounce houses and food trucks serving cotton candy, chicken and waffles, and other treats for free.
The eight-week summer enrichment program is overseen by Executive Director James Spingola. He said the camp not only provides a safe, outdoor space for youth to socialize and learn throughout the slow summer months.
“The kids might not know it,” he said. “But when they’re here, they get that much-needed mindful break.”
Spingola grew up in the Fillmore district, not far from Wednesday’s party. Programs like this were scarce when he was a kid, he said — and he wants to fill that void.
Still, free after-school and summer programs like his often struggle to make ends meet. Partnerships with The City allow Collective Impact to offer its services for free.
The intention behind the Fillmore summer camp is to create a space that feels high-quality — “like something you would pay good money for,” San Francisco Human Rights Commission Executive Director Sheryl Davis said.
“We know that summer learning loss is real, but it’s worse for low-
income and young people of color, who don’t have the ability to travel to other parts of the world or even within the city to engage in arts and cultural activities,” she said.
Spingola would like to see more free opportunities for youth throughout the City. In 2021, city supervisors attempted to create a free summer camp for all San Francisco public school youth — but the high cost of the program led to little support.
For now, Collective Impact bears the brunt of underfunding in youth programs — but with the fundraising it’s collected and partnerships it’s fostered, it can create something magical and unforgettable for the kids it serves.
“I don’t want to think about the alternative for these kids if this program didn’t exist,” Spingola said. “We’ve opened (the program) up to thousands of kids throughout the years. We’re multi-generational. We’re a village. We’ll always be here in the Fillmore.”