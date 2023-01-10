In what should have been a routine vote, the San Francisco Board of Education couldn’t elect a new president at its first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday night.
Vice President Kevine Boggess nominated himself for presidency, vying for current board president Jenny Lam’s seat. A two-thirds majority was not reached, leading to the matter being tabled until the board’s next scheduled meeting on Jan. 24.
The board has been mired in controversy for years, with critics saying it spends too much time meandering into issues such as renaming schools and removing murals while ignoring crucial district issues such as reopening schools as the pandemic eased and addressing the payroll fiasco.
Many parents and critics had hoped last February’s recall would stem those issues. However, the old animosities seemed to return Tuesday night as the board failed to elect a president.
Lam assumed the presidency after the recall, who then-president Gabriela López was forced out of office along with Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga.
Mayor London Breed appointed Lisa Weissman-Ward, Laine Motamedi and Ann Hsu vacated seat, giving moderates control of the board. However, Hsu lost to progressive Alida Fisher in November’s election, setting the stage for Tuesday’s deadlock
After the school renaming and other controversies, the board committed to devoting 50% of its meetings on student outcomes, beginning at the Jan. 10 meeting. Public comment on who would lead the board was limited to one minute so the board could focus on a student achievement workshop, but politics yet again stole some time from students.
Presidents often serve for one year only, with the exception of Lopez who served two terms in the position. Lam served less than one year as president, making her eligible for the spot once again; otherwise, tradition is that the vice president assumes the presidency.
Board members Mark Sanchez, Alida Fisher and Matt Alexander voted for Boggess; Weissman-Ward and Motamedi voted for Lam to continue her term.
Weissman-Ward said that “Lam has held the position for less than a year,” and that “given that time, she led the district through a long and intense superintendent search,” with a focus on student achievement.
“She is whip smart, pragmatic and committed to consensus building. (Lam) talks about her desire for a growth mindset at every level of the district. She's the most senior woman on this board, and also the only Asian American on the board.”
Weissman-Ward added that while “a natural rotation is generally useful, I’m asking that she finish her lap.”
Fisher said she “hopes we can all be solid leaders as Lam has been,” but that “Boggess’ leadership is already guiding much of the work (the board) is doing.”
“I’m excited to see what he can potentially do as president,” Fisher said.
Before Tuesday night’s meeting, the San Francisco Parent Action Coalition raised alarms on Twitter over allegations that Lam’s peers sought to push her out, also noting that Lam has not served a usual, full-year term. The group endorsed Breed appointees Motamedi and Weissman-Ward, who also voted for Lam to continue at her post.
Meredith Dodson, executive director of the Parent Action Coalition, said during public comment that “It's confusing to parents why there would be a change right now, given this is the fourth leadership change in just 10 months.”
“If you push (Lam) out, parents are paying attention. It looks more like politics than what’s best for our students. We’re asking for stability, and we’ll support Kevine Boggess when it’s his time,” she said.
Motamedi, in casting her vote for Lam, said that abrupt leadership changes “compromise (the board’s) ability” to assess student outcomes.
“Why interrupt what is working? Stability has calmed frayed nerves,” she said.
Lam said that, as an Asian American woman, she has “been asked to step back time and time again.”
“I've done the work, I'm ready to continue. We have so much work ahead and I want to move the district forward,” she said.
