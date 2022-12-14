class of 2022 - 1

 Payton Zarceno, Jennifer Tran, Victor Conteras, Gannon Peebles, Moussa Owaidat and Tatiana Torres (Top left to bottom right) are first-year students at California colleges. (EdSource)

First-year college students started this school year with a lot stacked against them.

On top of moving away from home for the first time, many had to face a tough reality: COVID robbed them of learning, especially in math, after more than a year of attending high school from home.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like