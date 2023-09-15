Both the faculty union and board of trustees president said Thursday they fully support an examination of City College's free tuition program.
San Francisco Supervisor and Budget Committee Chair Connie Chan blasted both City College and San Francisco Unified School District over mismanagement of funds earlier this month, announcing plans for public hearings this fall on both district's finances.
Chan said the budget committee would specifically probe City College's "Free City" program, which provides tuition reimbursement for San Francisco residents who attend the community college. San Francisco's program is the first in the U.S. to offer free college regardless of financial need.
But the college suffered numerous setbacks since it piloted Free City in 2017. A 2019 audit found that the district operated at a deficit for several years, and City College laid off 38 tenured faculty members in May due to what district officials describe as "budget constraints."
AFT 2121, the union that represents those faculty members, called those claims "wildly inaccurate." Union President Mary Bravewoman told The Examiner that the college can afford to hire them back.
"(Last year), Chancellor David Martin projected a $3.8 million deficit at the college and laid off full-time tenured and tenure-track professors on that basis, additionally shutting out over 100 part-time faculty. At the end of the fiscal year, we discovered the college in fact had a $9.2 million surplus," Bravewoman said.
The results "of the Chancellor's mismanagement" caused students to be waitlisted or outright "locked out of classes" last year, she added.
Lack of access to courses is detrimental for high school graduates in The City who look to community college as an affordable alternative to higher education. Private tuition can climb upwards of $50,000 a year, and even the minimum cost of attendance at San Francisco State University exceeds $24,000 a year. The union fears that waitlists will continue to grow without a fleet of experienced faculty to lead classes.
The City College Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to rehire laid-off faculty in June, but Bravewoman said "the chancellor has refused to do so in any meaningful way and has allowed the waitlist crisis at our college to continue."
Board of Trustees President Alan Wong told The Examiner that he also welcomes the hearings.
Ex // Top Stories
A water main broke at the intersection of Fillmore and Union streets for the second time in less than a year
Public opinion polling on civil rights initiatives and legislation for African Americans has, historically, been nuanced and malleable
The definition of "involuntarily homeless" remains at the heart of the legal saga, and its ramifications go far beyond two words
"I believe that strong public oversight keeps the college on its toes and accountable to the public. I will encourage our college administration to participate," he said.
Last year, the board adopted a policy Wong introduced that required an annual, multi-year budget plan that baked in mandatory, monthly budget updates. The goal was to enhance oversight of finances, and Wong said that the measures "strengthen (the district's) budget controls and accountability."
"City College is also demonstrating that it is exercising strong financial controls. This year, for the first time in 25 years, City College had no negative findings in our three independent financial audits for the district budget, parcel tax, and bond dollars," he said.
Chan acknowledged that City College is "finally fiscally solvent," but added that "there is no more reason for layoffs or reduced class offerings when demand increases" while calling for an examination of the district's finances.
Wong, who is also co-chair of the Free City College Oversight Committee, said he is proud of what the program has been able to accomplish. In 2019, the college entered into an agreement with The City that extends the free tuition program for ten years.
In August, Mayor London Breed announced that The City would also forgive thousands of students' outstanding fees. The $2.1 million allocation from the mayor's budget affected more than 13,000 students, and covered various 'surprise charges' such as transcript, lab, material or late withdrawal fees.
Financial barriers — no matter how minute — could prevent someone from applying or finishing college, Breed said.
Wong said those funds "open access to City College students that would otherwise have not been able to enroll."
"With this funding we'll be able to help a new generation of students transfer to four-year institutions and get job training," he said.
The budget committee will begin hearings as early as next month.