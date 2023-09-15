City College of San Francisco

Trustees and teachers at City College of San Francisco, the Ocean Campus as seen of which as seen on July 24, 2023 is pictured above, are open to Budget Committee Chair Connie Chan's push to examine the system's spending. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Both the faculty union and board of trustees president said Thursday they fully support an examination of City College's free tuition program.

San Francisco Supervisor and Budget Committee Chair Connie Chan blasted both City College and San Francisco Unified School District over mismanagement of funds earlier this month, announcing plans for public hearings this fall on both district's finances.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey