About 80 students from at least 30 different countries held a demonstration in front of the Mission campus of City College of San Francisco on Wednesday to protest the closure of a vital program at the last CCSF campus in Western S.F.
On Nov 8, administration at CCSF ordered a fully enrolled, historic English-as-a-Second-Language program at the John Adams Center, its campus in the Haight Ashbury, to close less than a week before the schedule for spring semester classes was published on Nov 14.
To date, administration has not given a reason, said Fanny Law, ESL coordinator at John Adams, despite outcry by staff and students.
"Our goal is to serve students and recover the health of our program impacted by the pandemic. With the elimination of the ESL program, many students, who have job and family obligations will not have the time to travel to other campuses to continue their education. That means we will lose at least a hundred students."
According to the AFT 2121, the union which represents faculty at CCSF, the closure can be attributed to a lean budget and lopsided enrollment in ESL programs between John Adams and the Mission St campus.
In order to accommodate the high demand at Mission St, the union said that administration has stated plans to relocate all instructors from the John Adams campus.
With a budget surplus, CCSF Chancellor Martin is choosing to close the 40 yr old ESL program at City College John Adams Campus. These are photos of our students preparing to protest tomorrow. Newly elected College Board member Susan Solomon will be joining them! #HeartbeatofCCSF pic.twitter.com/RJhN3xIpHu— AFT 2121 (@AFT2121) December 6, 2022
The Examiner reached out to CCSF and Chancellor David Martin for comment, but haven't received a response prior to publishing.
Only five of the eleven total city college locations offer an ESL program. Closing the ESL department at John Adams would leave students on the western side of S.F. high and dry, said Heather Brandt, student chancellor.
"The students really want to be heard and want their needs met at locations where they can access it. What they're saying is, 'This is not an either-or, it's a yes-and. The need exists in both places. Work to find a way to meet the needs of the community'."
Kevin Cross, an ESL instructor at John Adams, said that this is an untenable solution to a non-problem.
For starters, many students already commute to class by public transportation, walking or biking, said Cross. Rerouting to the Mission St campus would not be feasible — particularly for students who are refugees, some of whom are ineligible for employment and have limited income.
"Immigrants have very busy lives. Many have kids that they take care of. Some take care of parents. Others have a job, or multiple jobs. Many are in their 60's and 70's. Adding an extra hour and 45 minutes on top of their current commute isn't sustainable."
Additionally, classes at John Adams have been fully enrolled, according to program leadership — "our numbers are as good or better than classes at many other campuses", said Cross.
"Admin has said they want to 'centralize' ESL at CCSF," said Cross. "They do indeed want to centralize it, but that is not a good thing. That just means that instead of having ESL at places where students can actually take the classes, they will limit accessibility only to people who live close to Mission or Chinatown/North Beach."
The John Adams Center was built in 1976 and has offered ESL classes for the duration. It is currently the only city college location on the west side of San Francisco, but was previously a counterpart to the Fort Mason Center.
In 2020, the Fort Mason Center, along with its ESL program, was closed and many of its faculty were laid off.
Brandt and Law both lamented the lack of transparency in decision-making at the student level.
When the administration first threatened to close the program in October, Law and her colleagues collected over 130 handwritten letters and sent emails to the Board of Trustees in protest, "with no response", said Law.
At a subsequent town hall organized by student leadership, including Brandt and student trustee Malinalli Villalobos, more than 60 students spoke for over an hour while Chancellor David Martin was in attendance.
After multiple audiences with CCSF leadership, including a meeting where vice chancellor Geisce Ly told Brandt and Villalobos that "the administration would not answer any questions", according to Law, interrim dean Jorge Bell issued the cancellation order to the John Adams program.
Law said that there has been no recourse offered for students at John Adams.
"Chancellor Martin had said that he would 'work hard' to accommodate the students who needed to take classes at other campus locations, such as offering a bus voucher and bilingual staff to assist students with registration," she said. But so far, "no assistance has come to students at JAD."