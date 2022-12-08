ESL students from John Adams Center protesting

Students protest at City College of San Francisco, Mission campus about ESL classes closed at the John Adams campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

About 80 students from at least 30 different countries held a demonstration in front of the Mission campus of City College of San Francisco on Wednesday to protest the closure of a vital program at the last CCSF campus in Western S.F.

On Nov 8, administration at CCSF ordered a fully enrolled, historic English-as-a-Second-Language program at the John Adams Center, its campus in the Haight Ashbury, to close less than a week before the schedule for spring semester classes was published on Nov 14.

ESL teacher for 30 years, Diane Wallis, speaking at a protest at City College of San Francisco, Mission campus about ESL classes closed at the John Adams campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

ESL teacher for 30 years, Diane Wallis, speaking at a protest at City College of San Francisco, Mission campus about ESL classes closed at the John Adams campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like