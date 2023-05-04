The abuse scandal plaguing UC Berkeley and its former women’s swim coach took another turn this week as 18 alumni of the team filed a lawsuit against the University of California Board of Regents.
The suit levies a bevy of charges against the board, including negligence, negligent supervision or retention, negligent failure to warn, train, or educate, and negligent infliction of emotional distress, among others.
Head Coach Teri McKeever was removed from her position at Berkeley early this year after an investigation revealed years of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse dealt against the swimmers on the university’s team. She had been a coach since 1992.
According to the suit, the women “found that the women’s swimming program at Cal was based on unquestioning loyalty, public shaming, intimidation, isolation, exclusion, and fear.”
As a result of this environment, they “experienced self-doubt, blame, and uncertainty about their treatment by Coach McKeever,” said the suit. “Plaintiffs assumed they were struggling to meet her expectations, and reasonably believed UC Regents’ and Cal’s statements that Coach McKeever was a ‘maker of Olympians’ who was lauded by the public and swimming community as a ‘pioneer.’”
While the abuse was ongoing, the suit alleged that the university knew about the situation and, instead of intervening, turned a blind eye.
The lawsuit alleges that the board knew about the abuse as early as the spring of 1994. Multiple witnesses had seen evidence of abuse, but the board continued to present McKeever as a good coach to the public and prospective team members.
The 18 plaintiffs involved in the suit live across the country and some internationally and went on to achieve accolades in swimming, one even making it to the Olympics.
All were recruited in high school and submitted to a vigorous schedule as part of their commitment to the team, swimming for several hours a day and training for 49 weeks out of the year.
The suit describes how this regiment, along with the close relationship student athletes form with their coaches, can lead to a power imbalance and pave the way for abuse. This abuse can escalate as the athlete becomes more skilled and talented.
And the role of the institution being represented in this power dynamic is important and can “either become a source of justice, support, or healing, or it can worsen the posttraumatic outcomes.”
At Berkeley, the women felt that they were treated as athletes first and students second, according to the suit, and academics took a backseat to the team.
At the same time, McKeever allegedly conducted training with unsafe methods, often leading to injuries. The conditions could be grueling, with swimmers forced to train in all weather, including hailstorms.
During training sessions, McKeever allegedly yelled verbal abuse at the swimmers on a frequent basis, picking some out for additional abuse at different times and “deputizing” others on the team to act as her eyes and ears.
Outside of swimming, McKeever allegedly wielded influence over the swimmers’ personal lives as well, isolating them from people and activities unrelated to the sport.
There are countless instances in the more than 90-page suit of abuse perpetrated by McKeever, whether verbal, like criticisms of a swimmer’s weight, to physical, like forcing swimmers to practice on unsafe terrain and to continue with injuries.
But despite efforts to make the abuse known to administrators at Berkeley, and at the overall UC level, complaints were either “met with silence, told that Coach McKeever was a good coach, or received a mild response years after the fact,” the suit claims.
Around 2018, several swimmers reported together about the abuse to the National Collegiate Athletic Association and Pac-12, which was then passed on to the university.
Still, the school continued to reward McKeever, praising her and honoring her for her success. According to the suit, in January 2020, several swimmers left the team due to struggles with mental health. But Athletics Director Jim Knowlton chose to extend McKeever’s contract until 2024.
Before she was let go this year, McKeever’s annual salary was close to a quarter of a million dollars, not including performance bonuses.
It was after the investigation by the Orange County Register was published in May of 2022 detailing the years of abuse that alumni came together and realized they had legal recourse over what they’d suffered and had their experiences validated.
“For years, Plaintiffs wrongfully believed that they were the problem, not how they were treated by Cal,” the suit said.
The suit was filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court.
In a statement to The Examiner, a University of California spokesperson said that the University had not received the lawsuit and “thus has no comment to provide at this time.”
A UC Berkeley spokesperson told The Examiner that the school "cannot comment on personnel matters or provide any information or response that might violate the privacy rights of students or employees."
"When the current leadership of Cal Athletics is made aware of allegations that policies have been violated, or of complaints about employee behavior, they respond appropriately, up to and including the referral of those complaints to the appropriate campus investigative offices, when required," the statement added.
"The university evaluates all allegations of policy violations that are presented to us by on-the-record complainants. The campus then investigates allegations which, if they are eventually proved to be true, would represent a violation of policy."