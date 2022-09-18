26250432_web1_210823-SFE-COLLEGE-COVID_1

Students moving into Cal State Long Beach. (Courtesy Cal State Long Beach)

The Cal State system knows it needs to give its employees sizable salary and wage increases, but finding and getting the money to do so means relying on the state.

And on top of that, Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering whether to sign a bill that would require the system to give CSU staff increases over the next 10 years that would cost $878 million, but neither the bill nor CSU has any money to pay for it.

