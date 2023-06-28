Guidry'sChildCare_03Nov2022-382.JPG

Left-right: Ky-Anna (age 5), Kay’ Jian (age 2), Ashiyah (age 2) and Monique Guidry at Guidry’s Early Care and Education Program on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Impending cuts to child care programs in The City would help businesses survive an increasingly volatile retail environment, but child care workers and leaders say the risk outweighs the reward.

Responding to a $780 million budget deficit, Mayor London Breed announced plans to redirect $30 million from early child care funding by modifying commercial rent tax that is the Department of Early Childhood’s largest funding source by far. The measure, passed by voters in 2018, is known as ‘Baby’ Prop C.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey