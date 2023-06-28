Impending cuts to child care programs in The City would help businesses survive an increasingly volatile retail environment, but child care workers and leaders say the risk outweighs the reward.
Responding to a $780 million budget deficit, Mayor London Breed announced plans to redirect $30 million from early child care funding by modifying commercial rent tax that is the Department of Early Childhood’s largest funding source by far. The measure, passed by voters in 2018, is known as ‘Baby’ Prop C.
The City would redirect that money to food security programs and offer tax breaks to sublessors of downtown office spaces. But the measure drew criticism from the outset.
Money from ‘Baby’ Prop C, which has only been available to the Department of Early Childhood since April 2021, expanded eligibility for care subsidies and increased child care workers’ salaries.
One of the most significant issues in child care is the ability to hire and retain staff, explained Sara Hicks-Kilday, director of the San Francisco Child Care Providers Association. Now, Hicks-Kilday feels city leaders are allowing basic tenants of care to be swept away due to the economic downturn.
“We did not believe that stopping a tax cut would do much for the empty spaces downtown, but the estimated $17 million annually for the next seven years would be a significant loss for moving toward universal Early Care and Education,” she told The Examiner.
The commercial rent tax has generated an average of $210 million a year since its enactment in 2018, and 15% of that revenue goes into The City’s general fund, not to child care programming directly. The City has not yet conducted a formal study about whether the tax has caused retail to leave the downtown area.
But Hicks-Kilday is sure the modifications will hurt child care. Losing funds could mean longer waitlists for subsidized care, an already dismal situation in The City despite being known as a locale with more dogs than children.
“Our biggest number on the waitlist is for infants and toddlers, and we don’t have enough capacity to serve everyone on the waitlist,” Hicks-Kilday said.
According to the Children’s Council of San Francisco, as of May, a total of 1,702 children ages 0 to 5 are waiting for care. About 16% of infants and toddlers have access to child care in The City, based on the available capacity for licensed child care in San Francisco and U.S. Census child population estimates.
Local metrics are only marginally better than the state: according to a June report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a charitable foundation focused on improving the well-being of children and youth, most California residents can’t afford child care — and 15% of California children up to age five live in families in which someone quit a job to take care of their child.
“The majority of Californians can’t access quality child care, which is disastrous for our working families and young children’s developing brains.” Ted Lempert, co-author of the report, said in a statement.
Lempert added, “Every sector and workforce relies on child care, (and) we must support and expand this sector for the benefit of the state as a whole and to ensure children have enriching opportunities during a vital time in their development.”
The report also found that nearly half of California’s parents spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Often, both parents work to meet the high cost of housing, further necessitating the need for childcare.
Child care advocates are accustomed to getting the short end of the stick.
“When politicians want a quick fix for their budget, childcare is often the first cut,” said Whitney Evans, California director of ParentChild+, a program that matches families below the poverty line — earning less than $30,000 — with early learning specialists in Santa Clara County.
Most of her clients face significant obstacles, including but not limited to low literacy, limited education, language barriers, geographic isolation and homelessness. She often hears of women quitting their jobs or cutting down on hours to support their children, which limits their earning potential and growth opportunities.
“Childcare is infrastructure. If we don’t have childcare, we can’t work, especially women, especially women of color. And the lack of childcare costs the economy $122 billion a year,” Evans told the Examiner.