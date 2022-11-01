savenaturebugs_021015_062

The district’s goals stipulate that all third, eighth and 12th graders’ proficiency in reading, math and college preparedness will increase by about 20 percent over the next five years.

 Gabrielle Lurie/Special to the Examiner

Following the release of last year’s state test scores, the San Francisco Unified School District has created a five-year plan to get the majority of their students reading and doing math at or above grade level by 2027.

The district’s goals stipulate that all third, eighth and 12th graders’ proficiency in reading, math and college preparedness, respectively, will increase by about 20 percent over the next five years.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com