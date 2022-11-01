Following the release of last year’s state test scores, the San Francisco Unified School District has created a five-year plan to get the majority of their students reading and doing math at or above grade level by 2027.
The district’s goals stipulate that all third, eighth and 12th graders’ proficiency in reading, math and college preparedness, respectively, will increase by about 20 percent over the next five years.
This will be the district’s North Star, said Superintendent Matt Wayne, pointing S.F. Unified toward an “excellent and equitable education for all of our students.”
However, the level of growth outlined by the district is ambitious, according to the data.
S.F. Unified showed stronger test scores than some other districts in the state. However, Black and Latino kids still faltered
Studies show that being able to read by grade 3 and perform grade-level math by grade 8 is crucial, because from then on, a student’s learning path either tracks with or permanently diverges from the curriculum. Kids who don’t reach those benchmarks are much less likely to graduate high school.
In past years, learning in S.F. Unified has been trending upward, but students would have to outperform their previous iterations by four percent each year in order to meet the new goals — a level of growth that the district has yet to demonstrate.
Since the 2014-15 school year, when the Smarter Balanced assessments were first implemented, third graders have been slowly gaining ground in reading with an average growth rate of 0.86 percent. Even post-pandemic, SFUSD’s third graders were holding steady reading levels, The Examiner previously reported.
However, when broken down by race and ethnicity, the data demonstrated deep disparities between student demographics.
As of May 9, the district acknowledged this and committed to its first “literacy audit”, which seeks to standardize and update reading curricula across schools. According to the plans, the most recent adoption of new teaching materials was over ten years ago.
Math, as it so often does, has proven more tricky.
Eighth graders’ math scores have fluctuated in all directions from year to year. Pre-pandemic, a relatively mundane increase of one percent in 2015-16 was followed by a relatively explosive 3.05 percent the year after, then a loss of almost the same magnitude at 2.98 percent just two years later, in 2018-19.
Post-pandemic, math scores fell 6.76 percent from the 2018-19 levels, putting S.F. Unified’s eighth graders back at the proverbial square one — five percentage points behind their predecessors at the start of the state survey in 2014.
Despite pandemic setbacks, S.F. Unified hopes to head off learning loss at the point. In a statement last week about the 2021-22 test scores, the district outlined a comprehensive recovery plan.
“Through planning and investments aimed at addressing the opportunity gap and re-engaging all students, SFUSD’s learning recovery plan has included and continues to include enhanced summer learning and credit recovery offerings, targeted literacy interventions, extended learning time, and the implementation of equity-focused actions for historically underserved groups.”
