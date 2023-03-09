UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley enjoyed a 13% increase in overall applications, and slight increase in in-state applications.

 UC Berkeley

The University of California will have to increase the number of in-state enrollment beginning this year under a pact with Governor Gavin Newsom — but both in-state applications and overall admissions decreased slightly.

Resident applications are down by only 111 people this year. This signals that California students may have a higher chance of admission if UC follows through on its promise to Newsom.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

