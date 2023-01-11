Students ending their day at Marina Middle School

Students end their day at Marina Middle School in November.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. 

Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education student, and a student bringing an air gun to school — all without documented suspensions at the time of those incidents.

