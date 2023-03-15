SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne

SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne said he knew the district’s payroll system would be a challenge when he took the position.

More money, more problems?

The San Francisco School Board voted Wednesday to allocate an additional $5.1 million toward fixing the school district’s payroll system — bringing the total cost of the troubled software to $30 million.

