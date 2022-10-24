pandemic children

A group of first graders pay attention to their bodies during a mindfulness lesson at Daniel Webster Elementary School on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

 Kevin N. Hume, SF Examiner

Despite a spate of school board recalls, a teacher shortage, enrollment deficits and more, San Francisco students in grades 3-8 managed to score the second highest on state learning benchmark tests out of the largest school districts in the Bay Area.

The Smarter Balanced Learning Assessment test scores were released Monday by the California Department of Education after unprecedented delays. The information is available publicly here.

