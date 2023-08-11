Lawmakers across the country are looking for ways to restrict children’s access to social media, citing a nationwide mental health crisis stemming from an overload of social content — but in San Francisco, leaders are backing away from policing teens’ social media accounts.
In May, San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families suggested that The City create a social media monitoring task force to address an uptick in youth violence that erupted earlier this year across public middle schools. The violence appeared to be aggravated by social media posts and filming.
But that proposal was met with harsh criticism from teens who expressed concerns over privacy if The City were to move forward.
At the hearing, Lowell student Astrid Utting said students might not react positively to social media monitoring. “That needs to happen, but it’s something (youth and adults) can do together,” rather than a policing approach, she said.
Since then, city officials have completely backtracked.
“Due to the overwhelming feedback from youth at the hearing, we have not implemented the social media monitoring work,” DCYF Executive Director Maria Su told The Examiner, adding that the department would go back to the drawing board to decide how — or if — such a task force would be implemented.
Experts generally support San Francisco’s less conservative approach, but most acknowledge the harmful effects TikTok, Instagram and other platforms have on developing minds.
“Time spent on screens often displaces time spent on in-person socializing, physical activity and sleep — all of which are good for mental health. Screen usage can lead to cyberbullying, poor eating habits, isolation and disrupted sleep — all of which can worsen mental health,” said UCSF Adolescent Medicine Specialist Jason Nagata.
Teens’ and tweens’ social media usage is concerning to lawmakers, educators and parents. In May, the White House issued a statement connecting teens’ social media use to high rates of depression, asserting that “social media use in schools is affecting students’ mental health and disrupting learning.”
It warned that advances in artificial intelligence could make such harms far worse for children.
But Linda Charmaraman, an American Psychology Association researcher, said we don’t yet have enough data to show that kids of a certain age should or should not have social media accounts.
Charmaraman has studied the intersection between social media use and mental health since 2006 when platforms like Facebook became widely popular. She agreed that parents should monitor their children’s social media use in early adolescence but said that banning social media from young users can harm those who may struggle with loneliness and isolation.
“More regulation from the other end of the spectrum, (such as) limiting what advertisers can do in the case of minors, makes more sense,” she said.
Others see social media as a double-edged sword.
“Especially in the pandemic, social media was a lifeline for many of us to be in contact with others,” said Lucia Magis-Weinberg, a psychology professor at the University of Washington. “However, online interactions cannot ever fully replace in-person time with friends — we heard this a lot from teens.”
But social media can also lead to cyberbullying, she added and can expose kids to “harmful or junk content” that is not age appropriate. And educators often have to deal with the spillover of problems that start on Instagram or TikTok, for example.
“Schools should have clear rules and regulations about social media use and help students understand its real impact in the offline world,” Magis-Weinberg told The Examiner.
This year, the San Mateo County Board of Education sued TikTok, Youtube and Snapchat in March, demanding that the social media companies pay for increased mental health services at their schools.
Anne Marie Murphy, an attorney representing San Mateo schools in the ongoing lawsuit, said numerous school districts nationwide have filed cases against social media companies.
“The social media algorithm can really escalate a lot of teenagers’ already negative thoughts or practices. If you spend even an extra second watching any harmful video it could be on your feed for weeks. It’s an awful addictive cycle,” said Sohrab Ford, a freshman at SFSU who recently deleted his Instagram account.
Ford agrees that tech giants like TikTok and Instagram and their parent companies should be monitored rather than placing the onus on educators, parents or policymakers.
“Pushing responsibility on individuals instead of the companies, who are the ones responsible for allowing harmful content onto their platform in the first place, allows them to further avoid taking accountability through regulation,” he said. “Parents shouldn’t have to be afraid of their kids going down harmful rabbit holes the second they stop checking their kids’ social media.”