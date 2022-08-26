Two students in a gender neutral bathroom.

Two students talk in a gender-neutral bathroom.

 Zackary Drucker/Gender Spectrum Collection

In many parts of the U.S., students returning to school will encounter a rash of new laws and regulations aimed at pupils who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. At least six states have recently passed laws restricting rights and protections for LGBTQ+ students, including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that limits discussions of sexuality and gender in the classroom. 

LGBTQ+ students have far more protections in California, which has one of the highest percentages of gay people in the country at 9.1%, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. But amid the national debate, confusion persists about what laws protect LGBTQ+ students in California. Here are some common questions and answers about how schools can support LGBTQ+ students:

