Hundreds of the United Educator of San Francisco union members rallied ahead of a Board of Education meeting on Tuesday to protest the district’s handling of its faulty EMpower payroll system, staffing shortages and low wages.

The teacher’s union has a set of demands before it meets with the district at the bargaining table next month. SFUSD staff are seeking raises that match inflation and the salaries of their contemporaries in neighboring districts. According to the California Department of Education, teacher salaries rose by 3.2% this year as compared to 2020-21 — but the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics measures inflation at 8%.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like