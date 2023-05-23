Salesforce Tower looking down Post Street

Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco has a special sewage system that has awaited the return of office workers.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Ten years ago, Salesforce pledged millions to San Francisco’s public schools to help close an achievement gap between the district’s Black and brown students, who scored lower than their white and Asian peers in math and science courses.

But a decade and $66 million later, that gap has only widened.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey