Ten years ago, Salesforce pledged millions to San Francisco’s public schools to help close an achievement gap between the district’s Black and brown students, who scored lower than their white and Asian peers in math and science courses.
But a decade and $66 million later, that gap has only widened.
Instead of promoting equity in classrooms, the curriculum bankrolled by the tech giant has only served to reap more harm on students amid growing frustrations from parents over what they see as faulty reforms and the district’s touting of its success to donors.
Meanwhile, Salesforce enjoyed substantial tax breaks from those donations.
Salesforce’s funding supported a new math curriculum that, among other things, removed Algebra 1 from middle school and eliminated ‘tracking’ — a tactic that groups students by their perceived ability, IQ, or achievement levels — according to grant agreements The Examiner obtained through public records requests.
Though the school district maintains that Salesforce’s support has had a “profoundly positive impact on San Francisco public school students,” some parents see it differently.
“For years, (community members) have railed against the false claims by SFUSD regarding the math curriculum. In a horrible irony, those most harmed by SFUSD’s lies about its equity claims are the Black and brown students SFUSD falsely claims to have helped,” Patrick Wolff, executive director of Families for San Francisco, an advocacy group, wrote in a letter to superintendent Matt Wayne, reviewed by The Examiner.
In an interview with Salesforce’s vice president of philanthropy, SFUSD’s superintendent said that math proficiency had increased since Salesforce began funding the program, even while state data showed math proficiency rates for Black and Hispanic/Latino students remained largely unchanged between 2014 and 2018, and then decreased after the pandemic.
Tom Loveless, education researcher and former senior fellow at the Brookings Institution said the school district employed an “extensive public relations campaign” to portray the reform, first implemented in 2014, as having successfully narrowed achievement gaps.
That campaign has been successful: SFUSD’s program has influenced math curriculum statewide and is cited in the California Math Framework, the guidance used by teachers to shape lessons — despite the model failing to achieve what it purported to.
“The campaign omitted assessment data indicating that the Black-white and Hispanic-white achievement gaps have widened, not narrowed, the exact opposite of the district’s intention and of the story the district was selling to the public,” Loveless said.
Despite parents’ growing frustration over the math reform, the district reported to Salesforce the same information it reported to the community — that the initiative was a success and the donations helped closed an achievement gap in math.
“64% of LatinX middle school students have As or Bs in math — up 10% from last year. 51% of Black middle school students have As or Bs in math — up 7% from last year,” Gia DeBartolo, spokesperson for Salesforce’s philanthropic arm, told the Examiner.
District spokesperson Laura Dudnik confirmed these numbers and said they are “based on grade roster data that is collected from all schools.”
But in March, a study from Stanford University captured a different picture.
There are two ways in which the policy appears to not have met its stated goals; lead author and Professor Thomas Dee told The Examiner: “One is the issue of improving the representation of Black and Hispanic students in advanced courses. That was very much centered as a goal (of) this reform. And that doesn’t appear to have occurred, at least with respect to AP calculus, AP statistics.”
Second, he said, “it was also stated when the reform was adopted that it wouldn’t constrain kids who want to pursue advanced math from doing so. But we see evidence that it did.”
The same week the study was released, a group of parents sued the school district over its alleged “inequitable math placement policies.”
Still, math reform is just one of the programs underwritten by Salesforce donations; hiring and retaining educators in STEM subjects and “middle school redesign” were also slated for funding, according to the grant agreements.
It remains unclear how these programs are faring, although the SFUSD teachers union said they are in a “catastrophic staffing situation,” and middle schools are experiencing ongoing student violence issues and teacher vacancies.
Despite this, Salesforce has stood to benefit from the money being poured into the ineffective program: The company’s donations can be used as a tax write-off.
Between 2015 and 2021, Salesforce enjoyed $5.6 billion of U.S. income and reported a total of zero in current federal income taxes, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
“Companies like Salesforce choose to provide a public benefit through its own largesse instead of doing it through the tax system,” said Matt Gardner, senior fellow for the Brookings Institution.
Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff is a founding member of corporation charity-giving known as B Corporation principles. Businesses certified as ‘B-Corps’ meet certain social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency. These include a set of ‘fair share’ tax principles.
But Gardner said he has not signed on to those tax principles.
When corporations do this, “They are starving governments by not paying taxes, and using that money to pretend to help achieve good social outcomes in their own ways. It’s the idea of, ‘we don’t want to give the money to the government to do it because we have very good ideas about how to spend this money ourselves.’”
Salesforce’s philanthropy team has not responded to requests for comment.
The Board of Education will be discussing the district’s approach in a student outcomes workshop May 23.