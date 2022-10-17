Ryan Lee Sandcastle Classic

Ryan Lee as a 5th grader at the Sandcastle Classic in 1997. 

 Courtesy Leap Arts in Education

A scene of magnificent sea creature creations, mythical monsters and children’s characters, will emerge from the sand at Ocean Beach on Saturday. The 40th annual Sandcastle Classic, benefitting Leap, an arts education nonprofit, is taking over the shore. 

At the largest sandcastle competition in Northern California, elementary school students, primarily 3rd through 5th graders — guided by a team of architects, engineers, contractors, designers, and techies — put their heads together and their hands in the sand to create stunning sculptures. Funds raised from the event go to support arts programming in schools across the Bay Area. This year, Leap has a goal of $300,000. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua