A scene of magnificent sea creature creations, mythical monsters and children’s characters, will emerge from the sand at Ocean Beach on Saturday. The 40th annual Sandcastle Classic, benefitting Leap, an arts education nonprofit, is taking over the shore.
At the largest sandcastle competition in Northern California, elementary school students, primarily 3rd through 5th graders — guided by a team of architects, engineers, contractors, designers, and techies — put their heads together and their hands in the sand to create stunning sculptures. Funds raised from the event go to support arts programming in schools across the Bay Area. This year, Leap has a goal of $300,000.
Leap Arts in Education was founded in 1979, following California budget cuts that decimated funding for the arts in elementary schools. In its initial year, the hands-on arts program served 180 students. Each year since, more schools have joined the initiative. In 1985, architecture was integrated into the curriculum through the Bay Area’s first architecture in residency program in collaboration with the American Institute of Architects.
Now, the architecture program serves 7,000 students — and culminates with the community celebration of oceanic proportion: the annual Sandcastle Classic. The event is free to the public and will feature celebrity hosts, live performances, and nearby food trucks. Individuals can also register to help craft a community castle, based on a predetermined design.
When Ryan Lee, chair of Leap’s board of directors and architect at Woods Bagot, participated as a student in 5th grade, the theme was Education.
“I remember constructing a giant brain hooked up to a large computer monitor and just participating in that day of,” he says. He ended up pursuing a career in architecture and maintaining his connection to the event. Now, he helps head up the program.
“I think it's a really good way for a lot of the architecture firms and the companies just to kind of really stay grounded in their communities. A lot of our job is to build for people within the communities. But sometimes, you know, it's, you kind of want to remember exactly who you're building for,” says Lee.
The architecture art education program “sparks newfound creativity,” in the adults involved, says Lee, by presenting them with new materials and a different clientele — but essentially the same job: to build. In complement, he hopes it will encourage kids to think about how the world around them comes to be.
This year’s theme is Sandcastle Remix, meaning teams will choose from one of the event’s past 39 themes to inspire their sand creation. The past playbook lends itself to endless imaginative sand structures: themes ranged from the deep sea to the high skies, from history to fantasy and from new ideas to old discoveries.
Nineteen teams have registered for this years’ festivities, each representing a different Bay Area school partnership. They have all chosen a different theme from the spectrum of sand possibilities, including “Sand Francisco,” “Castle of the Future,” and “Food, Glorious, Food.”
While teams are building their masterpieces, a live performance from DJ @RJKOOLRAUL will soundscape the shore.
Teams have been preparing for the implementation of their designs throughout the year and, as the big day approaches, momentum is building for the showcase.
“It's actually really more of a sandcastle season in terms of the amount of fundraising, planning, school coordination, and design that really goes into it,” says Lee. “And so the beach day is a nice celebration and culminating events where everyone gets really kind of see their their designs being executed.”
