Editorial: Police chief’s spat with Chesa Boudin no excuse to cancel reform

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, right, announced Wednesday that SFPD was terminating a memorandum of understanding with District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office over revelations in court testimony that prosecutors wihheld evidence in active police investigations. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

By The Examiner Editorial Board

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott’s dramatic decision to terminate an important police reform amid a public spat with District Attorney Chesa Boudin raises many questions.

Some concern Boudin’s office and whether his staff attorneys violated the spirit of an agreement that puts the DA’s office in charge of leading investigations into allegations of police brutality. Yet the unusual public blowup also raises questions about whether Scott is playing politics to save his own hide.

On Wednesday, Scott announced plans to cancel a memorandum of understanding that requires the SFPD and the DA’s office to jointly investigate possible misconduct. Scott said he based his decision on allegations from an inspector in the DA’s office, Magen Hayashi, who claimed superiors pressured her to withhold information from her counterparts in the police department.

In an unusual move, Hayashi testified last week in support of defense lawyers pushing to dismiss the case against officer Terrance Stangel, who is accused of unlawfully beating a man with a baton. Hayashi told the court she felt “pressured by prosecutors to remove certain pieces of evidence from an affidavit” against Stangel, according to a Jan. 27 story in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Stangel is charged with battering and assaulting Dacari Spiers on Oct. 6, 2019. Spiers was with his then-girlfriend near Pier 39 when police, responding to a 911 call about a domestic violence incident, confronted him. In the ensuing struggle, Stangel hit Spiers. The blows broke bones in his leg and his wrist. The DA’s office never charged Spiers with domestic violence and it’s not clear whether he’s the man for whom police were searching.

Hayashi claims officials in the DA’s office made her withhold details related to witnesses who claimed to have seen Spiers committing a crime. Stangel’s attorneys cast Hayashi’s claims as proof of prosecutorial misconduct and moved to dismiss the case.

Judge Teresa Caffese didn’t buy it.

“I don’t think that with this record there was any suppression of evidence,” she said, saying the omission of certain details from one affidavit was irrelevant to the case against Stangel.

“What’s relevant is what this officer did or did not do,” Caffese said, having noted that the circumstances concerning the 911 call were already part of the case. And since the case against Stangel only concerns whether he engaged in an illegal use of force, what matters is whether he was following the law when he hit Spiers.

Hayashi’s claims fizzled in the courtroom, but they’re doing better in the court of public opinion. Scott is using them as a rationale for withdrawing from a police reform created to ensure accountability in police brutality cases. Meanwhile, Boudin’s critics are using the allegations to sully his reputation and bolster the recall effort against him.

Curiously, Scott’s public row with Boudin occurred one day before the San Francisco Police Officers Association was set to “discuss a possible ‘no-confidence’ vote against the chief,” according to a report by KTVU’s Evan Sernoffsky. The police union postponed the meeting after Scott announced plans to end the agreement with the DA, according to the Chronicle. The courtroom contretemps also played out just days before Stangel’s trial is scheduled to begin.

Tension between Boudin and Scott is understandable, but the issue at stake here is more important than either man. The agreement between the SFPD and the DA’s office, signed during the tenure of Suzy Loftus but renewed last July, was designed to fix a broken system in which police pretended to investigate themselves. The allegations against Boudin’s office failed to sway the judge and they provide no compelling reason to dismantle this crucial reform.

Scott accuses Boudin of “politicizing” police brutality, but the chief’s oddly-timed actions also smack of politics. He appears to be using a relatively minor paperwork issue as an excuse to blow up the agreement.

Instead of undermining faith in our justice system with these unfortunate spectacles, Scott and Boudin should get in the same room, talk through their disagreements, fix any problems, pledge to do better and — most importantly — keep SFPD firmly on the path of reform.