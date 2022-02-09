Editorial: Biden administration’s drug policy shift can prevent deaths

by The Examiner Editorial Board

The epidemic of overdose deaths in the United States reflects the abject failure of our misguided national drug policy. Our decades-long war on drugs has produced more drug users and deaths than ever. In a 12-month period that ended in April 2021, over 100,000 Americans died of overdoses, according to the National Center of Health Statistics. This was a 28.5% increase in deaths from the previous one-year period. More than one million Americans have died from overdoses since 1999.

Despite the rising death toll, leaders in the Democratic and Republican parties have clung to failed policies and ignored evidence-based harm reduction methods. Fortunately, this may finally change under the administration of President Joe Biden.

This week, the Justice Department signaled the possibility of a long-overdue shift in its stance on drug addiction.

“A year after winning a major court battle against the opening of so-called safe injection sites – safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics with protections against fatal overdoses –the Justice Department is signaling it might be open to allowing them,” reported the Associated Press on Feb. 7. “In response to questions from The Associated Press, the Justice Department said it is ‘evaluating’ such facilities and talking to regulators about ‘appropriate guardrails.’”

Last year, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Safehouse, a Philadelphia nonprofit that had worked to open an overdose prevention site since 2018. In 2019, U.S. Attorney William McSwain – a conservative Trump nominee – sued to halt it. Safehouse won an initial victory in U.S. District Court, but a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned it with a 2-1 vote.

“Judges Stephanos Bibas and Thomas L. Ambro called Safehouse’s motives ‘admirable’ but said that while ‘the opioid crisis may call for innovative solutions, local innovations may not break federal law,’” reported National Public Radio. The Supreme Court let the ruling stand, but now the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland has telegraphed a possible shift.

This is good news at a time when the rise of the synthetic opioid fentanyl has kicked the overdose epidemic into overdrive, forcing cities and states across the nation to seek more effective methods to stem the rising death toll.

Overdose prevention sites, also known as safe injection or safe consumption sites, allow people to use drugs under supervision from health workers who can also help them connect to treatment and other resources. Cities like New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco have sought to adopt the model because it has yielded positive results in other places, including Australia, Canada, Portugal and Spain. Studies show the approach can save both lives and money (by reducing the need for ambulance trips), and it can also help move drug use out of public spaces.

New York City opened two overdose prevention sites in December and has averted over 100 overdose events so far. San Francisco plans to open a similar facility this spring. On Jan. 18, The City opened a “low-barrier” Tenderloin Linkage Center that allows a form of supervised drug use in addition to providing showers, laundry service, food and connection to social services.

Here in San Francisco, the ravages of drug addiction are highly visible in the Tenderloin and SOMA. This open-air drug use makes it easy for some critics to blame California’s progressive politicians for the problem, but national statistics demolish these skewed partisan arguments. Despite the shocking street scenes and many overdose deaths here, the death rate is higher in Republican-leaning states like West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The opioid epidemic crashing on our shores has also swept through Appalachia and the Midwest, and this national tragedy does not confine itself to state boundaries or tidy political narratives.

Nor is drug addiction unique to this country. That’s why it makes sense to learn from other countries that have successfully reduced overdose deaths and drug addiction. Any evaluation of existing studies on overdose prevention sites will find support for their efficacy. This explains why Mayor London Breed, who studied the model in-depth, has embraced it.

The Biden administration’s shift toward a more compassionate harm reduction approach will help reduce stigma, empower local officials to take brave action and save lives. Saving lives should be the ultimate goal of American drug policy – because there’s no point in being on both the losing end of the drug war and the wrong side of history.